Keen to be an intern at UNICEF? Check internship duration, eligibility, how to apply & other details here

In this hard-core professional world, it is important to get an opportunity where you, as a fresher, can learn to work. Nothing can be a better learning experience than an internship program from a reputed organisation. Keen to be an intern at UNICEF? Check internship program, duration, eligibility(twitter/UNICEF)

UNICEF has created an internship opportunity to help students and recent graduates gain hands-on experience in the corporate world. The interns at UNICEF will have experiential learning opportunities in the humanitarian sector and a meaningful internship experience that will support their academic, professional, and personal development.

List of 10 free courses by IIMs on SWAYAM portal

Check out the eligibility, details about the internship program, and how to apply here.

About Internship program and duration

UNICEF's global internship program helps students and recent graduates gain direct practical work experience. The internship lasts between six and twenty-six weeks and can be full-time or part-time.

Most of the interns work on one or several projects that include research, database management, communications and many other areas.

Stipend

All UNICEF interns are entitled to a stipend, paid by UNICEF or a partner institution, as a contribution towards living expenses. When funding is available, a one-time lump sum, as a contribution towards travel and visa costs, may also be granted.

World Bank Internship Program 2025: Check out eligibility, stipend, application process & other details, apply by Feb 14

Eligibility

Educational Qualification

The candidates should be enrolled in an undergraduate, graduate, or PhD programme or have graduated within the past two years. They should also be proficient in at least one of UNICEF's working languages, which includes English, French, or Spanish.

Age Limit

The candidate who wants to apply for the internship program should be above 18 years of age.

6 free courses by British Council for students and teachers

How to Apply

Candidates who want to apply for the UNICEF internship program can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UNICEF.

2. Click on careers link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on internship opportunity.

4. Now again a new page will open where candidates will have to click on currrent opportunities.

5. Click on the internship opportunity you want to apply for.

6. Fill the application form and click on submit.

7. Once done, download the confirmation page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.