World Bank Internship Program 2025: Check out eligibility, stipend, application process & other details, apply by Feb 14
World Bank is offering internship opportunities. Check out the eligibility, stipend, application process and other details.
Want to work with the World Bank? If you, like every fresher, are looking for an opportunity to be associated with the World Bank, this internship program can be your first step.
As interns, candidates will have to work at the forefront of development and share fresh ideas, new perspectives, and broad research experience.
This internship opportunity will depend on business needs and typically include those studying economics, finance, human development (public health, education, nutrition and population), social sciences (anthropology, sociology), agriculture, environment, engineering, urban planning, natural resources management, private sector development, and corporate support (accounting, communications, human resources, information technology, and finance).
Interested candidates can check the eligibility, stipend, application process and other details here.
Eligibility Criteria
To apply for this internship scheme, candidates should have an undergraduate degree or be enrolled in a full-time graduate study program and be fluent in English. Candidates who are interested in operations and support functions can apply. Knowledge of additional languages, including French, Spanish, Russian, Arabic, Portuguese, and Chinese, is desirable. Strong computing and other technical skills will also strengthen your application.
Stipend
World Bank will pay its interns an hourly salary and, where applicable, provide an allowance toward travel expenses up to USD 3,000 at the manager's discretion. These travel expenses can only include transport expenses (airfare) to or from the duty station city. Interns are responsible for their own accommodations.
When to Apply
The World Bank Internship scheme application process is ongoing and will close on February 14, 2025. Candidates must upload their Curriculum Vitae, Statement of Interest, and Proof of Enrollment in a graduate program. Once these details are submitted, candidates will receive an email confirmation with their application number.
Other Details
Candidates who are shortlisted for the internship opportunity will be notified by the end of March 2025. They will then have to appear for the interview round. Selections will be made in April 2025, and the new group of interns will start in early May 2025. The internship period is from May to August.
Candidates can check more related details on the official website of the World Bank.
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
