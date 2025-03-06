AICTE Student Development Schemes: Know about scholarships, fellowships, internships and other educational schemes

The All India Council for Technical Education, a statutory body under the Department of Higher Education, is responsible for promoting quality in technical education, planning and coordinating the development of the technical education system, preparing regulations, and maintaining norms and standards. AICTE Student Development Schemes offers scholarships, fellowships & internships

This technical education wing offers students various scholarships, fellowships, internships, and more under the AICTE Student Development Schemes. Check the schemes here.

AICTE Sarswati Scholarship 2024: This scheme is for meritorious girls students pursuing BBA/BMS/BCA Courses in AICTE Approved Institutions. The scheme's main objective is to encourage female students to pursue UG degrees in Management & Computer Application Courses from AICTE-approved institutions. Students can apply till March 10, 2025.

AICTE Yashasvi (Young Achievers' Scholarship and Holistic Academic Skills Venture Initiative) Scheme 2024: AICTE offers this scheme for meritorious students seeking admission in core branches of Engineering in order to motivate students to pursue engineering education at Diploma and UG level in the core branches of engineering. A total of 5,200 scholarships are earmarked per annum under this scheme for students pursuing the First year of Degree/Diploma level engineering courses in any of the AICTE-approved Institutions. The last date to apply is March 10, 2025.

AICTE Post Doctoral Fellowship 2024-25: To encourage Indian Engineering, Management, Design, Hotel Management & Catering Technology, Applied Sciences, Planning, Computer application, Applied Arts, Crafts & Design, and Inter-Disciplinary Area scholars who have completed their PhD pursue a regular career in research and development, this fellowship is granted. Every year, AICTE grants 200 fellowships.

AICTE—MITACS Globalink Research Internship (GRI) Scheme: This scheme is open to students in the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) disciplines. It lasts 12 weeks. Every year, 300 students are selected for this internship scheme offered by AICTE.

AICTE—SWANATH Scholarship Scheme: The Scheme is being implemented by AICTE to encourage and support orphans, wards of parents who died due to COVID-19, and wards of Armed Forces and Central Paramilitary Forces martyred in action (Shaheed) in pursuing education. Every year, a maximum of 2000 scholarships are awarded to eligible candidates.

Pragati Scholarship: AICTE offers this scholarship to meritorious girls admitted to an AICTE-approved technical institution for a Degree or diploma. Under this scholarship scheme, 5000 scholarships are earmarked for first—or second-year diploma courses and 5000 scholarships for first—or second-year degree-level courses.

Saksham Scholarship: Specially-abled children get encouragement and support to pursue technical education. This scholarship is granted to both diploma and degree candidates. The scholarship amount is Rs. 50,000/- per annum for every year of study, i.e., a maximum of 3 years for first-year admitted students and a maximum of 2 years for year-admitted students in diploma courses. For degree courses also, the scholarship amount is ₹50000/- for maximum 4 years for first year admitted students and maximum 3 years for second year admitted students through lateral entry as lump sum amount towards payment of college fee, purchase of computer, stationeries, books, equipments, softwares etc. No other additional grant will be payable in place of hostel charges, medical charges, etc.

AICTE-INAE Travel Grant Scheme: Through this scheme, engineering students from AICTE-approved Engineering Colleges/Institutions get help to present papers abroad. The scheme aims to provide partial travel assistance and registration fees to Bachelor and Masters Level engineering students for presenting a research paper at an international scientific event (conference/seminar/symposium/workshop/exhibition, etc) to encourage engineering students to engage in research.