Economics is not just a subject; it is a way to view the world differently. This subject helps you understand how societies allocate resources, make choices, and prioritise needs and wants. Simply put, this social science subject studies the production, distribution, and consumption of goods and services. Is Economics your subject? Check out reasons to study it and 7 top career options with it

If you are confused about whether Economics is your subject or not, then you need to know these reasons before you opt for it. Harvard Business School shares these reasons for studying economics. Check here.

Reasons why you should opt for Economics subject

a. You'll Expand Your Vocabulary: Economics will help you improve your vocabulary. It will give you fluency in fundamental terms to understand how markets work. Your go-to language will be words like scarcity, opportunity cost, and equilibrium.

b. You’ll Understand Your Spending Habits: Economics will teach you how your organization and its market behave and offer insights into your spending habits and values.

c. You’ll Master the Nuances of the Field: Much of economic theory is based on assumptions of how people behave rationally, but it’s important to know what to do when those assumptions fail.

d. You’ll Be Better-Prepared for Graduate School: If you are considering a graduate business degree, then Economics is your subject. Learning Economics will equip you with the problem-solving skills and technical knowledge needed to prepare for an MBA.

e. You’ll Improve Your Career Prospects: With Economics as your subject, doors for various career prospects will open. Your power of analytical thinking will increase, which will help you acquire a job in various sectors.

7 Top Career Options in Economics

On this note, the University of Sussex has come up with the top seven career options in Economics. The list is given here.

Government of India offers 10 free online courses for entrepreneurs planning a startup

1. Actuary: A career as an actuary is ideal for those with a flair for mathematics and a keen interest in managing financial risks. Actuaries work primarily in insurance companies, consulting firms, and government agencies.

2. Economist: Studying Economics can help you grab a job as an Economist. Economists analyse economic data, conduct thorough research, and provide valuable insights into trends, policies, and forecasts.

3. Data scientist: This career path is for holders of Economics degrees. Data scientists play a critical role in collecting, analysing, and interpreting large and complex datasets. They apply statistical techniques, leverage machine learning, and utilise advanced programming skills to solve complex analytical problems.

Why are Professional Development goals important, and how can you achieve them? Harvard shares tips

4. Market research analyst: With an understanding of consumer behaviour and market trends, the Market research analyst role is the perfect job for you. Work involves conducting detailed surveys, analysing data, and producing comprehensive reports on market potential and customer preferences.

5. Securities trader: This role is responsible for buying and selling financial instruments like stocks, bonds, and commodities. Securities traders work in investment banks, brokerage firms, and hedge funds.

6. Operations research analyst: These analysts oversee streamlining decision-making processes and address complex problems in supply chain management, logistics, resource allocation, and scheduling.

UNESCO Internship Programme: Know about eligibility, duration, positions offered and more

7. Financial manager: As a financial manager, you will oversee various financial functions, including budgeting, financial planning, and risk management. Your role is integral in steering a company's financial strategy, ensuring its profitability and sustainability.