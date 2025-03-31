Want to work as a Google Intern? Check out the answers to FAQs before applying

If you are looking for internship opportunities at a reputed organisation, you can opt for a Google internship. The company offers students the chance to work as interns on various profiles, which will enhance their chances of growing in this job market. Want to work as a Google Intern? Check out these FAQs before applying(Kimihiro Hoshino/AFP)

Presently, Google is offering internship opportunities as a Student Researcher, PhD, Software Engineering Intern, Student Researcher, BS/MS, Research Scientist Intern and Internship Program Manager.

But before applying for any of their internship profiles, it is important to check the Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) and their answers on Google internships, which are given here.

1. Do I get to choose my location for an internship or university-graduate role?

Answer: According to Google, students or candidates can state their preferences, but all internship opportunities and university-graduate positions are based on what is available at the time.

2. What will the timing, or the potential start date, of my internship be?

Answer: The organisation usually offers an internship program for 12-14 weeks. However, the start and end time of the internship role can vary by role. It is essential to check the start and end dates with the recruiter.

3. Do I need to be currently enrolled in a full-time course load to be eligible for an internship opportunity?

Answer: This varies by internship. To determine the course load requirements for any specific internship opportunity, the candidate should visit the website and check the job description. Depending on the type of internship and location, candidates can be eligible even if they are not currently enrolled in a full-time course load.

4. Will I need a visa for an internship based outside of my country of residence?

Answer: The visa requirement for internships is different. The job description will usually provide insight into whether a visa is required. Once the candidate qualifies for the initial screening stage, the recruiter will provide more information.

5. What does a complete application look like?

Answer: Each job description outlines what’s necessary. Generally, a complete application includes a resume with a visible graduation date (month and year) and Undergraduate/graduate transcripts (a course list will suffice in lieu of transcripts).

6. What’s the overall interview process?

Answer: The interview begins with an initial resume screen as roles become available. Once that is done, they receive a follow-up survey based on available roles and regions a candidate applies for. This information is then sent to the recruiting team for review, and if roles align with the candidate's specialized skills, the recruiting team will reach out directly to schedule phone interviews.

7. How long after I apply will I hear back from the recruiting team?

Answer: As mentioned, the interview process is followed. It varies from role to role. In some cases, it can be faster; for others, it can take upwards of 60+ days.

8. I’ve applied for multiple roles. Can I be considered for all of them?

Answer: Google assesses all the applications it receives for ongoing internship opportunities. If the company feels that the skills align with a role other than the one to which the candidate has applied, it reaches out to the candidate.

9. Are Google internships paid?

Answer: Yes, all Google internships are paid.

10. Do you provide relocation or housing support for interns?

Answer: Google provides a housing stipend and a relocation bonus for those eligible to help offset some of your relocation and housing costs, as well as resources to help you find housing once you’ve accepted your offer.

11. Will I have to travel for my interviews?

Answer: Probably not, as almost all interviews are conducted virtually or over the phone. If onsite interviews are needed, the candidate will be reimbursed for the cost of travel.

12. If I didn’t receive an offer, when can I apply again?

Answer: Each candidate can submit up to 3 applications every 30 days from their first application date. The organisation recommends waiting 6-12 months before reapplying to improve the candidate's skills and experience and maximize their hiring potential.