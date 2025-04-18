StudyAdelaide launches Employment Connect, an all-inclusive career hub to help international students

During his recent visit to New Delhi, South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas stressed the importance of enhanced education and industry collaboration between India and South Australia and highlighted career opportunities for Indian students in Adelaide’s growing industries, including health, renewable energy, space, and agriculture. Employment Connect is an all-inclusive career hub that aims to aid international students at every step of their employment journey. (Unsplash)

At the StudyAdelaide event, Employment Connect was introduced that will help international students secure jobs during and after their studies through Job Shop.

“South Australia’s economy is gaining momentum in industries including health, renewable energy, space, agriculture and critical technologies. Indian students can benefit from the growth in these globally relevant and future-facing industries through employment while studying or after graduation and the collaborations our education sector has with industry. They will be set up for careers anywhere in the world. Our close collaboration between education and industry ensures that graduates are ready for the jobs of the future,” South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas said.

South Australia’s three public universities consistently rank in the top 2% of universities globally. In 2026, the state will launch Adelaide University, Australia’s newest university, combining the strengths of the University of South Australia and The University of Adelaide.

India remains as the largest source market for South Australian international students accounting for 28% of international enrolments in South Australia. In 2024, South Australia had 16,1429 Indian student enrolments – a 6% increase on the prior year.

In an exclusive Jane Johnston, CEO, StudyAdelaide, talks about Employment Connect, Job Shop and scholarships available for international students.

StudyAdelaide is a partnership between the South Australian Government and over 50 education institutions, working to increase awareness of Adelaide as a preferred international study destination.

What is Employment Connect and how does it help students?

Employment Connect is an all-inclusive career hub that aims to aid international students at every step of their employment journey. Over the last two years, more than 400 Indian students have been part of Study Adelaide's employment-related initiatives, indicating its measurable impact.

Through Employment Connect, students have the opportunity to access the award-winning Job Shop for part-time and casual employment, whilst participating in micro-credentialed programmes such as Career Advantage and Leadership Empowerment to support their employability. Employment Connect also provides access to participate in Regional Careers Tours, Careers Expos, and other industry networking events, giving students unique chances to connect directly with local employers.

Employment Connect also offers practical tools to support work-readiness, such as an Employment Toolkit which outlines tools for creating CVs, tips for interview preparation and understanding workplace rights; and in providing students with a varied offering, Employment Connect is equipping students with a skill-set, work experience, and industry relationships to support their success in the workforce in South Australia.

Where and how can students access Employment Connect?

Employment Connect is StudyAdelaide’s free, one-stop resource centre on the StudyAdelaide website, bringing students and employers together.

Employment Connect contains comprehensive employment programs and resources, designed to set students up for career success and help employers understand international students' visa conditions, graduates' post-study work rights, and access the international student talent pipeline.

What is Job Shop?

International students in Adelaide can work up to 48 hours per fortnight during term, with unlimited hours in semester breaks and with Job Shop, it's now easier for a student to find the right opportunity.

It connects students with part-time and casual jobs in hospitality, retail, events, and more, even before the student arrives in South Australia. With hundreds of jobs available, Job Shop provides students with more than just income, it provides students with a pathway to gain valuable employability experience, develop their skills, and make industry connections.

The platform also provides free workshops to help students navigate the local job market and understand Australian workplace culture. With paid on-the-job training and flexible shifts, Job Shop empowers students to balance work with their studies.

What are the other resources for international students to find jobs/internships during studies?

Adelaide offers many options beyond typical part-time positions.

In addition to StudyAdelaide’s Job Shop, there are a range of industry networking events and internships. StudyAdelaide runs Regional Careers Tours and Careers Expos, and employer-based programs to help students understand the changing landscape of the job market in South Australia.

International students in Adelaide also have equal work rights in addition to having Australia’s high minimum wage.

With student admission cap and soaring visa denial rates, what are the important tips that students should follow before applying to universities in Adelaide?

South Australia is still committed to attracting students from India. For those applying, good preparatory work is essential. Submitting the application as soon as possible with quality documentation and ensuring that you have worked through all necessary visa requirements is key.

It is also important to keep in mind the Genuine Student (GS) criteria. Documentation issues (missing or incomplete documentation) is an issue faced by some applicants that slows down processing times, so it is critical to be meticulous.

What about scholarships? How should a student go about applying for scholarships?

South Australia is committed to supporting international students, including those from India, through various merit-based scholarships. Universities each have their own scholarship programs so I encourage students to visit the StudyAdelaide website as a starting point.

South Australia also offers impressive student support services, such as job-readiness schemes, career guidance, and networking. These support programs assist students in making an easy transition to academic life and prepare them for the workforce of the future.