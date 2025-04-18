NEET 2025: 8 proven strategies to prepare effectively at home and ace the exam

With more than 23 lakh applicants expected to appear in the NEET 2025 exam, passing this esteemed medical entrance exam calls for more than just diligence. It also calls for strategy, discipline, and astute preparation. The process may seem overwhelming if you're studying at home, but you can succeed on your first attempt with the right strategy and a clear plan. These eight tried-and-tested methods, supported by experts and toppers, will help you prepare for NEET 2025 at home. These eight tried-and-tested methods, supported by experts and toppers, will help you prepare for NEET 2025 at home. (Santosh Kumar/ HT File)

1. Build a Realistic Study Plan and Stick to It

A structured timetable forms the backbone of your NEET preparation. Start by analysing the whole NEET syllabus and breaking it into daily, weekly, and monthly targets. Prioritise your weaker subjects and ensure each day includes time for revision. A common mistake is to overschedule and ignore sleep or rest. Remember, a balanced timetable with breaks is more effective in the long run.

2. Begin with NCERT: Master the Fundamentals

NEET is largely based on NCERT textbooks, especially for Biology and Chemistry. Go through each chapter in detail, understand the diagrams, and solve all in-text questions and examples. Once you’re confident with NCERT, you can supplement your learning with additional reference materials recommended by mentors or toppers.

3. Practice with Purpose: PYQs and Mock Tests

Solving previous year question papers (PYQs) gives insight into the exam pattern and difficulty level. Simultaneously, take full-length mock tests regularly under timed conditions. After each test, analyze your mistakes, identify weak topics, and improve your speed and accuracy. This is key to handling the 200-minute paper efficiently.

4. Smart Revision Techniques for Long-Term Retention

You need to revise regularly. Use mind maps, flashcards, and short notes for quick recall. You can apply spaced repetition- reviewing topics at intervals that increase progressively (1 day, 3 days, 7 days). You should revise the high-weightage chapters more often than others, especially the formulas, reactions, and significant diagrams.

5. Manage Time

Time management plays a critical role both during preparation and in the actual exam. Allocate fixed time slots to each subject and track your daily progress. During mock tests, practice the skill of skipping lengthy questions and returning to them later to maximize your score within the given time frame.

6. Stay Positive and Take Care of Your Health

NEET preparation is a marathon, not a sprint. Prioritize your physical and mental well-being by getting adequate sleep, eating nutritious meals, and exercising regularly. Engage in activities like meditation or light walks to manage stress. Remember, a healthy mind and body are crucial for peak academic performance.

7. Seek Help and Stay Connected

Even while studying from home, stay connected with peers, mentors, or online forums. Use YouTube lectures, Telegram groups, and other digital platforms to clarify doubts and share tips. Discussions with other aspirants can expose you to different problem-solving techniques and keep your motivation high.

8. Keep Up with Official Updates

Regularly visit the official NEET website and follow reliable social media handles to stay informed about exam notifications, form deadlines, syllabus updates, and changes in the exam pattern. Being up-to-date ensures there are no last-minute surprises.

(Author Nikhil Sachan is Director, Careerkick Services. Views are personal.)