Thursday, Apr 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
NEET PG 2025 registration begins at natboard.edu.in, link to apply

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 17, 2025 04:19 PM IST

NEET PG 2025: The official website for NEET PG is slow but NBEMS has confirmed through its official WhatsApp channel that the application process has started.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences or NBEMS has started the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET PG 2025. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the exam at natboard.edu.in.

NEET PG 2025 registration starts at natboard.edu.in(Official website screenshot)
As per the official schedule, the last date of submitting applications is May 7 (till 11:55 PM)

Also read: NEET PG 2025 postponement notification on social media fake, government fact check confirms

NEET PG will be held on June 15, 2025. This time, the test will be held in 2 shifts, in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

The official website for NEET PG is slow but NBEMS has confirmed through its official WhatsApp channel that the application process has started. The link to register for the test shared on the channel is working.

Also read: NBEMS launches official WhatsApp channel to keep stakeholders informed

It is a national-level entrance examination held for admission to postgraduate medical courses such as MD/MS and PG Diploma.

Also read: NEET-PG 2025 to be held in two shifts, triggers concerns over normalisation

NEET PG 2025: Steps to apply

Go to the official website of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

On the home page, click on the examination page and then open the NEET PG 2025 page.

Open the registration link.

Enter the requested information and submit.

Once registered, log in to your account.

Fill out the application form.

Upload documents and pay the exam fee.

Submit the form.

Save a copy of the confirmation page for later use.

Direct link to apply

Candidates should carefully read the exam's information bulletin to know the eligibility criteria, internship cut-off date, application fee and other details.

For more details, they can visit the board's official website.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times.
News / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET PG 2025 registration begins at natboard.edu.in, link to apply
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 17, 2025
