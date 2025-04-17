NEET PG 2025 registration begins at natboard.edu.in, link to apply

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences or NBEMS has started the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET PG 2025. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the exam at natboard.edu.in. NEET PG 2025 registration starts at natboard.edu.in(Official website screenshot)

As per the official schedule, the last date of submitting applications is May 7 (till 11:55 PM)

NEET PG will be held on June 15, 2025. This time, the test will be held in 2 shifts, in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

The official website for NEET PG is slow but NBEMS has confirmed through its official WhatsApp channel that the application process has started. The link to register for the test shared on the channel is working.

It is a national-level entrance examination held for admission to postgraduate medical courses such as MD/MS and PG Diploma.

NEET PG 2025: Steps to apply

Go to the official website of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

On the home page, click on the examination page and then open the NEET PG 2025 page.

Open the registration link.

Enter the requested information and submit.

Once registered, log in to your account.

Fill out the application form.

Upload documents and pay the exam fee.

Submit the form.

Save a copy of the confirmation page for later use.

Candidates should carefully read the exam's information bulletin to know the eligibility criteria, internship cut-off date, application fee and other details.

For more details, they can visit the board's official website.