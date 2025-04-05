Menu Explore
NEET PG 2025 postponement notification on social media fake, government fact check confirms

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 05, 2025 08:38 AM IST

NBEMS has not shared any such notification, PIB Fact Check posted on X and asked aspirants to visit natboard.edu.in for authentic information.

NEET PG 2025: The Government's Press Information Bureau (PIB) has warned that a fake notification claiming the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for Postgraduate (PG) 2025 has been postponed to August 17 is circulating on social media.

Notice saying NEET PG 2025 postponed fake: PIB Fact Check(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Notice saying NEET PG 2025 postponed fake: PIB Fact Check(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Also read: NEET PG 2025 to be held on June 15, official notice released at natboard.edu.in

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), which conducts the exam, has not shared any such notification, PIB Fact Check posted on X and asked aspirants to visit natboard.edu.in for authentic information.

As per the NBEMS notification about NEET PG 2025, the test will be held on June 15, 2025. This time, the test will be held in 2 shifts, in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

Also read: NEET-PG 2025 to be held in two shifts, triggers concerns over normalisation

"National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) shall conduct the NEET-PG 2025 on 15th June 2025 on a Computer Based Platform in Two Shifts,” the notice read.

The notice further added that the information bulletin for NEET PG 2025 will be shared on the official website in due course.

NEET PG is the national-level entrance examination held for admission to postgraduate medical courses such as MD/MS and PG Diploma. For more information, candidates can check the official website of the board.

Exam and College Guide
