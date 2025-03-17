NEET PG 2025 exam date out at natboard.edu.in, to be held on June 15, check further details

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS, has confirmed the date for conducting the NEET PG 2025 examination. NEET PG 2025 date is finally confirmed. Check the official notice share by NBEMS.

As per an official notice released by the board on its website natboard.edu.in, it has been confirmed that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG will be conducted on June 15, 2025. The examination will be conducted in two shifts in a computer-based test (CBT) mode.

The notice reads, “National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) shall conduct the NEET-PG 2025 on 15th June 2025 on a Computer Based Platform in Two Shifts.”

The notice further added that the information bulletin for NEET PG 2025 will be shared on the official website in due course.

This major development comes after days of anticipation among medical students who applied for the entrance examination.