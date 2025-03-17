Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NEET PG 2025 exam date out at natboard.edu.in, to be held on June 15, check further details

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 17, 2025 07:56 PM IST

The NEET PG 2025 date has been confirmed officially. Check the notice below. 

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS, has confirmed the date for conducting the NEET PG 2025 examination.

NEET PG 2025 date is finally confirmed. Check the official notice share by NBEMS.
NEET PG 2025 date is finally confirmed. Check the official notice share by NBEMS.

As per an official notice released by the board on its website natboard.edu.in, it has been confirmed that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG will be conducted on June 15, 2025. The examination will be conducted in two shifts in a computer-based test (CBT) mode.

The notice reads, “National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) shall conduct the NEET-PG 2025 on 15th June 2025 on a Computer Based Platform in Two Shifts.”

The notice further added that the information bulletin for NEET PG 2025 will be shared on the official website in due course.

This major development comes after days of anticipation among medical students who applied for the entrance examination.

Read the official notice

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On