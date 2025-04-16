Menu Explore
NEET PG notification 2025 out at natboard.edu.in, applications begin from April 17, exam on June 15; check key dates

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 16, 2025 06:27 PM IST

The NBEMS has released the NEET PG notification 2025. Candidates can apply for the exam from April 17, 2025. Check details below. 

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS, has released the official notification for the conduct of NEET PG 2025 on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. Candidates can check the official notification at the official website at natboard.edu.in.

NEET PG notification 2025 has been released at natboard.edu.in, Check important dates here. (Representative image/Unsplash)
NEET PG notification 2025 has been released at natboard.edu.in, Check important dates here. (Representative image/Unsplash)

As per the official schedule, submission of online application forms on the official website will begin from April 17 at 3 PM, and the last date of submitting applications is till May 7 till 11:55 PM.

Also read: NEET PG 2025 postponement notification on social media fake, government fact check confirms

The NEET PG 2025 examination will be conducted on June 15, 2025, and the results are scheduled to be out by July 15, 2025.

Also read: NBEMS launches official WhatsApp channel to keep stakeholders informed

The information bulletin will also be released on April 17.

Check the official notice 

It may be mentioned here that the examination will be conducted in two shifts in a computer-based test (CBT) mode.

Also read: NEET-PG 2025 to be held in two shifts, triggers concerns over normalisation

NEET PG 2025: How to apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for NEET PG 2025 when the link is activated:

  1. Visit the official website of NBE at natboard.edu.in.
  2. On the home page, click on NEET PG 2025 link.
  3. Register yourself and login to the account.
  4. Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
  5. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
  6. Keep a printout of the same for further need.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NBEMS.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
