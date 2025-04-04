Menu Explore
NBEMS launches official WhatsApp channel to keep stakeholders informed

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 04, 2025 12:38 PM IST

NBEMS said this move aims to enhance accessibility to critical information and serve as a trusted platform for disseminating real-time updates.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), which is responsible for holding major exams like NEET PG, NEET SS, NEET MDS, DNB, and GPAT, has launched its official WhatsApp channel.

NBEMS launches official WhatsApp channel (Representational image)(Unsplash)
NBEMS launches official WhatsApp channel (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Also read: NEET PG 2025 to be held on June 15, official notice released at natboard.edu.in

In a notification published at natboard.edu.in, the board said this move aims to enhance accessibility to critical information and serve as a trusted platform for disseminating real-time updates.

NBEMS said this initiative will keep stakeholders informed about essential developments, including:

Examinations: Timely notifications regarding examination schedules, information bulletin, application procedures, admit card availability, result announcements etc.

Accreditation: Updates on accreditation processes, eligibility criteria, application requirements etc for institutions seeking accreditation with NBEMS.

Also read: NEET-PG 2025 to be held in two shifts, triggers concerns over normalisation

Training and Monitoring: Information on counselling for admission to variousNBEMS courses, registration with NBEMS as trainee, training guidelines, thesis, webinars and academic programs etc.

Those who want to join the WhatsApp channel can use the link given on the official notification.

“By subscribing to the NBEMS WhatsApp Channel, stakeholders can access up-to-date information directly on their mobile devices. The updates shared on this channel may be authenticated with corresponding information hosted on official website of NBEMS. NBEMS encourages all its stakeholders to remain informed about latest updates related to NBEMS activities,” the board said.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education / Board Exams 2025 / NBEMS launches official WhatsApp channel to keep stakeholders informed
