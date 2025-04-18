JEE Mains Result 2025 Live: What NTA said about the session 2 result date?

JEE Mains Result 2025 Live: National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday released the final answer key of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 2 at jeemain.nta.nic.in but removed it a few hours later. As per the exam's information bulletin, the result was also expected by yesterday, but as of now, the link to view scorecards is not available on the official website....Read More

When declared, candidates can check the JEE Main session 2 result using their application numbers and dates of birth.

The agency will also share the list of toppers and other details about the exam along with the result.

The exam was held from April 2 to April 9.

The provisional answer key for JEE Main session 2, paper 1, along with question papers and candidates' responses, was released earlier this month, and candidates were asked to raise objections, if any.

NTA is expected to announce the JEE Mains paper 1 (BE/BTech) result first, as the provisional answer key for paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning has not been released yet.

Steps to check JEE Main 2025 result when announced