JEE Main 2025 session 2 final answer key released, 2 questions dropped, what happens next?

JEE Mains Result 2025: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 session 2, paper 1 final answer key at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main result 2025 live updates JEE Main 2025 session 2 final answer key released, 2 questions dropped (HT file)

The agency has dropped two questions from the final answer key. As per the NTA policy, all candidates will get full marks for the questions that are dropped.

The dropped questions are-

Subject Question ID Exam date and shift Physics 347577562 April 3, shift 1 (Domestic) Physics 347577939 April 3, shift 1 (International) Prev Next

Here's a look at the marking scheme:

For MCQs, candidates will get four marks for the correct or the most appropriate answer. One mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. No mark will be awarded for questions not attempted.

If more than one option for a question is correct, full marks will be awarded to those who marked one of the correct options.

If all options are correct, those who attempt that question will get full marks.

If a question is dropped, full marks will be awarded to all candidates.

The marking scheme for Numerical Value Questions is-

Correct answer: Four marks (+4)

Incorrect answer: Minus one mark (-1)

Unanswered/marked for review: No mark (0).

If a question is found to be incorrect or is dropped, all candidates will receive four marks (+4).

The agency has also confirmed the JEE Main session 2 result date. In a post on X, it said that candidates will get the result by tomorrow, April 19.

This is the second time NTA released the session 2 final answer key. On Thursday, NTA released the final answer key but removed it a few hours later. As per the exam's information bulletin, the result was also expected by yesterday, April 17.

Application numbers and dates of birth will be required to check the JEE Main result, but no login details are required to check or download the final answer key.

The second session of JEE Main was held from April 2 to April 9.

The provisional answer key for JEE Main session 2, paper 1 was released along with question papers and candidates' responses earlier this month, and candidates were asked to raise objections, if any.

How to check JEE Main 2025 session 2 final answer key

Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Open the session 2 answer key link

A PDF will open. Download it and check the answers.

Candidates should regularly visit the NTA website for updates about JEE Main.