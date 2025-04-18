Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

JEE Main 2025 session 2 final answer key released, 2 questions dropped, what happens next?

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 18, 2025 03:25 PM IST

The agency has dropped two questions from the final answer key. As per the NTA policy, all candidates will get full marks for the questions that are dropped.

JEE Mains Result 2025: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 session 2, paper 1 final answer key at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main result 2025 live updates

JEE Main 2025 session 2 final answer key released, 2 questions dropped (HT file)
JEE Main 2025 session 2 final answer key released, 2 questions dropped (HT file)

The agency has dropped two questions from the final answer key. As per the NTA policy, all candidates will get full marks for the questions that are dropped.

The dropped questions are-

SubjectQuestion IDExam date and shift
Physics347577562 April 3, shift 1 (Domestic)
Physics347577939April 3, shift 1 (International)

Here's a look at the marking scheme:

For MCQs, candidates will get four marks for the correct or the most appropriate answer. One mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. No mark will be awarded for questions not attempted.

If more than one option for a question is correct, full marks will be awarded to those who marked one of the correct options.

If all options are correct, those who attempt that question will get full marks.

If a question is dropped, full marks will be awarded to all candidates.

The marking scheme for Numerical Value Questions is-

Correct answer: Four marks (+4)

Incorrect answer: Minus one mark (-1)

Unanswered/marked for review: No mark (0).

If a question is found to be incorrect or is dropped, all candidates will receive four marks (+4).

The agency has also confirmed the JEE Main session 2 result date. In a post on X, it said that candidates will get the result by tomorrow, April 19.

This is the second time NTA released the session 2 final answer key. On Thursday, NTA released the final answer key but removed it a few hours later. As per the exam's information bulletin, the result was also expected by yesterday, April 17.

Application numbers and dates of birth will be required to check the JEE Main result, but no login details are required to check or download the final answer key.

The second session of JEE Main was held from April 2 to April 9.

The provisional answer key for JEE Main session 2, paper 1 was released along with question papers and candidates' responses earlier this month, and candidates were asked to raise objections, if any.

How to check JEE Main 2025 session 2 final answer key

Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Open the session 2 answer key link

A PDF will open. Download it and check the answers.

Candidates should regularly visit the NTA website for updates about JEE Main.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Main 2025 session 2 final answer key released, 2 questions dropped, what happens next?
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On