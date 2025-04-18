Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

JEE Mains Final Answer Key 2025 out for Session 2 at jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link to download here

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 18, 2025 03:15 PM IST

JEE Mains Final Answer Key 2025 for Session 2 has been released at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The direct link to download is given below. 

The National Testing Agency, NTA has released the JEE Mains session 2 Final Answer Key 2025 on Friday, April 18, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the Joint Entrance Examination for Session 2 can now check and download the final answer key on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Mains Session 2 Results live updates

JEE Mains Final Answer Key 2025 for Session 2 has been released. The direct link is given here.
JEE Mains Final Answer Key 2025 for Session 2 has been released. The direct link is given here.

Direct link to check JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 Final Answer Key 

With the final answer key now released, the NTA will declare the JEE Mains Results 2025 next. As informed by the Agency, the results will be out latest by April 19, 2025.

The JEE Main Exam for session 2 was conducted on April 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 and 9, 2025. The entrance exam was held at 531 centres located in 285 cities across the country and 15 cities outside India.

The JEE mains Paper 1 was held in two shifts on April 2, 3, 4 and 7, 2025. The first shift was held from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift was from 3 pm to 6 pm.

On April 8, the Paper 1 was held in a single shift- from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The JEE Mains Paper 2A and 2B was held in single shift- from 9 am to 12.30 pm on April 9, 2025.

Following this, the NTA released the provisional answer key for JEE Mains Session 2 for Paper 1 on April 11, 2025, and allowed candidates to raise objections till April 13, 2025.

JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 Final Answer Key: Here's how to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check and download the final answer key:

  1. Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  2. Click on the JEE Mains Session 2 Final Answer Key 2025 link available on the home page.
  3. Check the final answer key PDF displayed on the screen.
  4. Download the final answer key and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NTA JEE.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Mains Final Answer Key 2025 out for Session 2 at jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link to download here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On