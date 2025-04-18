JEE Mains Final Answer Key 2025 out for Session 2 at jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link to download here

The National Testing Agency, NTA has released the JEE Mains session 2 Final Answer Key 2025 on Friday, April 18, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the Joint Entrance Examination for Session 2 can now check and download the final answer key on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Mains Session 2 Results live updates JEE Mains Final Answer Key 2025 for Session 2 has been released. The direct link is given here.

With the final answer key now released, the NTA will declare the JEE Mains Results 2025 next. As informed by the Agency, the results will be out latest by April 19, 2025.

The JEE Main Exam for session 2 was conducted on April 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 and 9, 2025. The entrance exam was held at 531 centres located in 285 cities across the country and 15 cities outside India.

The JEE mains Paper 1 was held in two shifts on April 2, 3, 4 and 7, 2025. The first shift was held from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift was from 3 pm to 6 pm.

On April 8, the Paper 1 was held in a single shift- from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The JEE Mains Paper 2A and 2B was held in single shift- from 9 am to 12.30 pm on April 9, 2025.

Following this, the NTA released the provisional answer key for JEE Mains Session 2 for Paper 1 on April 11, 2025, and allowed candidates to raise objections till April 13, 2025.

JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 Final Answer Key: Here's how to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check and download the final answer key:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Click on the JEE Mains Session 2 Final Answer Key 2025 link available on the home page. Check the final answer key PDF displayed on the screen. Download the final answer key and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NTA JEE.