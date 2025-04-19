JEE Mains Result 2025 declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in, check session 2 scores here

National Testing Agency, NTA has declared JEE Mains Result 2025 for session 2. Candidates who have appeared for Joint Entrance Examination for Session 2 can check the results and scorecard on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Mains Result 2025: The JEE Main Exam for session 2 was held on April 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 and 9, 2025. Now the scores of candidates are out.

The JEE Main Exam for session 2 was held on April 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 and 9, 2025. The exam was held at 531 centres located in 285 cities across the country and 15 cities outside India. JEE mains Paper I was held in two shifts on April 2, 3, 4 and 7- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm and in single shift on April 8- from 3 pm to 6 pm. JEE mains Paper 2A and 2B was held in single shift- from 9 am to 12.30 pm.

The provisional answer key for JEE Mains Session 2 Paper 1 was released on April 11, 2025. The window to raise objections was closed on April 13, 2025.

Candidates who have appeared for the written test can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on JEE Mains Result 2025 for session 2 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Evaluation of multiple-choice questions of B.E./B.Tech, B.Arch. and B.Planning is carried out using final answer keys and the raw (actual) marks obtained by a candidate for computation of the result of JEE (Main) - 2025.

The NTA scores for each of the candidates in Total in B.E./B.Tech for Session 1 as well as for Session 2 of JEE (Main) - 2025 is merged for the compilation of results and preparation of the overall Merit List/Ranking. The best of the two NTA Scores (Total) is considered for further processing for those candidates who appeared in both sessions. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JEE Main.