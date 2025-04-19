JEE Main 2025 results: Meet Gujarat state toppers Aadit Bhagade and Shiven Toshniwal

Aadit Prakash Bhagade from Vadodara and Shiven Vikas Toshniwal from Kutch have emerged as Gujarat’s state toppers in JEE Main 2025 Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), each securing a perfect NTA score of 100, as announced by the National Testing Agency on April 18, 2025. Among the top 24 candidates nationwide, Aadit clinched All India Rank (AIR) 14, while Shiven shared the elite rank, showcasing the state’ academic strength in an exam with over 10.61 lakh registrations in Session 2. One of Gujarat’s state topper in JEE Main 2025 Aadit Prakash Bhagade from Vadodara with his parents. (HT Photo)

Aadit Bhagade: Discipline and Teamwork Drive Success

Aadit, a student at Navrachana School in Sama, Vadodara, has been passionate about mathematics since childhood, fueling his engineering ambitions. “Aadit’s focus was unwavering from a young age,” said his mother, Dr. Dilita Bhagade, a gynaecologist who along with her physician husband helped create a supportive environment for their only child.

Aadit dedicated six hours daily to studies, extending to 10 hours on holidays, relying on NCERT books, meticulous note-taking, and deep subject analysis.

His second attempt yielded a perfect 100, improving from 99.99876 in his first. “He thrived with a close-knit group of friends who held numerous mock tests, fostering a competitive yet stress-free spirit,” Dr. Bhagade said.

Aadit spent 10-15 minutes daily sharing his day with his busy parents, a habit his mother called “key to his balance.” Avoiding social media except WhatsApp for study purposes, he enjoyed cricket, table tennis with his father, and playing the Casio synthesizer five days a week. Inspired by his parents, Aadit aims for JEE Advanced on May 18 to secure a top IIT seat. “I’m thrilled and hope to perform well in JEE Advanced. My biggest role models are my parents,” he said.

Shiven Vikas Toshniwal: From Kutch to National Glory

Shiven, a student at Lakshya International School, Ahmedabad, relocated from Kutch in Class 9 to pursue engineering through intensive coaching. Born to a paediatrician mother and an orthopaedist father, he lived with his grandparents in Ahmedabad for two years, allowing undivided focus on academics. “I scored 100 in my first attempt. This was my second and I scored 99.9991031. It was to test my skills. I have spent a lot of time in last few months in preparing for JEE Advanced,” Shiven said.

His disciplined routine included six to eight hours of daily study, with a focus on NCERT texts and regular practice tests, which he credited for his confidence. Shiven sacrificed lawn tennis, a sport he loved and drew inspiration from Roger Federer, after Class 11 to prioritize studies. Staying off social media, he found relaxation in solving Rubik’s cubes and playing chess with his younger brother, a fellow JEE aspirant.

“Focus on basics and revisit fundamentals if stuck,” he said was his advice to his brother. Shiven’s top-24 ranking, positions him as a prime IIT contender.