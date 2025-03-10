How Indian students should approach picking the right study abroad destination amid all this uncertainty?

The international education landscape continues to evolve, shaped by shifting policies, student preferences, and emerging opportunities. The previous few quarters have been one of the most dynamic periods for global education characterised by a wave of policy changes across the major study destinations – Canada, the UK, Australia and the US. The resurgence of international mobility post-pandemic, the economic environment, evolving immigration policies, and technological advancements have all shaped the global education landscape. So, what should Indian students expect in 2025? Or how should they approach picking the right destination amid all this uncertainty?(File)

Indian students have historically been drawn to major English-speaking destinations such as the UK, the US, Australia, and Canada. Last year, this trend remained strong, reflecting the enduring appeal of these countries' robust education systems and career prospects. At the same time, a growing interest in destinations like Ireland and New Zealand signalled a shift toward exploring alternative pathways that balance quality education, affordability, and unique lifestyle opportunities. However, these markers have contributed uniquely to the global narrative, showcasing their ability to adapt and innovate.

So, what should Indian students expect in 2025? Or how should they approach picking the right destination amid all this uncertainty?

Do not gamble on your career

The evolving policies in major English-speaking study destinations have led some students to explore newer options. However, serious students remain focused on their core objective—earning global credentials for a bright future. The US, the UK, Canada, and Australia have some of the most coveted educational institutions in the world. They deliver top-notch education and are known for their academic excellence and proven track record of producing successful alumni. These countries are committed to maintaining high educational standards and ensuring a great experience for international students.

Students planning to study abroad should prioritise college and university credentials and their global performance over cheaper courses or higher chances of getting a student visa. The goal post should be good quality education and excellent career prospects. With the right intent and proper preparation, students will quickly get to build their brighter future.

Expand your academic options

The world of education is changing fast. Some of the most established professions and credentials – doctors, engineers, MBAs etc – today find new company in data scientists, and AI professionals as the highest-paid. Students should research the most in-demand skills and map their interests, natural abilities and academic background to evaluate career choices beyond the traditional top picks.

Many institutes globally have introduced highly specialised courses in STEM, climate, agriculture, AI and many more upcoming streams. Students are well advised to seriously evaluate greenfield careers as the demand for such professionals is high given the growing need but limited supply. This may expose them to newer courses or institutions while improving their chances of admission owing to lower initial enrolments for such upcoming yet promising careers.

Astute Financial planning

Recently, the Indian government and some financial institutions have made some fantastic announcements for foreign education aspirants. As per the Union Budget 2025, the government has removed TCS on education remittances made through loans from specified financial institutions. One of the country’s leading banks recently announced collateral-free loans for studying abroad, making getting loans much more convenient.

In addition, aspirants should be cognizant of all types of scholarships available to them—by the university, the college, the host government, the local government, or even the private sector—to reduce their financial outflow as much as possible.

We are seeing much more interest from students in the non-metros and tier 2 and tier 3 Indian towns to study abroad. And the recent announcements will make the process more seamless and studying abroad more affordable to meritorious students.

Choosing the right study abroad consultant

A crucial part of most Indian students’ journey and preparation to study abroad is their interaction with an overseas education consultant. For those without close friends or relatives who have or are studying abroad, consulting such service providers becomes crucial.

Students should do their due diligence in choosing the correct consultant who helps shortlist/ advise colleges and destinations that align with their career path. They should also seek information on the consultant's credentials, such as years of experience, team size, national and international presence, track record, number of students placed, visa success rate, etc.

Conclusion:

Traditional study destinations continue to adapt and evolve in response to the changing needs of students worldwide. Each country offers unique advantages that cater to the aspirations of international students. While there have been challenges, such as visa caps and policy changes, the overall outlook remains positive. As we move into 2025, prospective students can expect a landscape rich with opportunities for academic growth and cultural exchange. Proper planning allows students to confidently pursue their educational dreams in these vibrant and welcoming environments.

(Author Piyush Kumar is Regional Director - South Asia, Canada and LATAM, IDP Education. Views expressed are personal.)