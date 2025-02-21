All About University of Manchester and University of Leeds’ scholarships for Indian students

Studying in the United Kingdom (UK) can be very expensive with average annual tuition fee for undergraduate Bachelor’s ranging from British Pound 10,000 to 20,000 ( ₹10-20 lakhs). With soaring living cost, the per annum expenditure becomes a huge financial burden for international students. That is why it is important to apply for scholarships - several universities in the UK offer scholarships to international students that can ease the financial burden. Recently, the University of Manchester and the University of Leeds have announced scholarships for international students, with few open exclusively to Indian students. (Unsplash)

The University of Manchester: Ranking 6th in the UK and 38th worldwide (Academic Ranking of World Universities), the University of Manchester has over 44,000 students, 12,000 staff, and 550,000 alumni spanning 190 countries. The university boasts 25 Nobel laureates among its past staff and students and was ranked 5th in the UK for research power - measuring research quality, scale, and impact - by the Research Excellence Framework (REF) 2021. The University of Manchester is also the most sought-after university for undergraduate applications (UCAS 2021 cycle) and the top choice for leading UK employers (The Graduate Market, 2022).

Global Futures Scholarship

Undergraduate: More than 100 merit-based undergraduate scholarships of up to £24,000 (£8,000 per year over three years) to international students from a selection of countries across the globe.

Timeline: Prospective students must submit their scholarship applications online by April 10, 2025. Successful applicants will be notified by April 30, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants must be fee-paying and domiciled in India.

Candidates must hold a conditional or unconditional offer to study at The University of Manchester.

Scholarships are available for various schools, including the School of Social Sciences, School of Environment, Education and Development, School of Arts, Languages and Cultures, and Alliance Manchester Business School.

Postgraduate: The University of Manchester offers international students 230 merit-based scholarships. The value of The Global Futures Scholarships for South Asian students is £8,000. Scholarships will be awarded in the form of a discount on published overseas tuition fees.

Timeline: The application form will only be made available to students once they have applied and been made an offer (either conditional or unconditional).

Eligibility Criteria: Applicants will be considered for the award based on academic merit and the quality of their scholarship application.

GREAT Scholarship 2025

Scholarship amount: £10,000

Timeline: Indian students must apply by April 24, 2025, with results announced by May 30, 2025.

Humanities Postgraduate Scholarship: Scholarship amount: £10,000 Eligibility:

1 year of funding only

Applicants domiciled in India

Applicants must be paying international tuition fees

Manchester Humanities International Excellence Scholarship

Scholarship amount: £5,000 based on the program's tuition fees.

Eligibility:

Be domiciled in India

Hold an offer to study with us on an eligible program

Meet or exceed specified academic entry criteria for the program applied to

Be self-funded (not sponsored)

Availability:

For programs with tuition fees below or equal £28,000: £2,500

For programs with tuition fees above £28,000 and all listed programs within the Manchester Institute of Education: £5,000

Humanitarian and Conflict Response Institute Taught Masters Scholarships Scholarship Amount: £14,000 for select programs

Eligibility:

Applicants may be of any nationality.

Students who have already accepted full scholarships or bursaries for September 2025 entry are ineligible to apply.

The University of Leeds: One of the UK’s largest higher education institutions, the University of Leeds has over 40,000 students from approximately 140 countries. Recognised globally for excellence in teaching and research, it plays a key role in the Alan Turing, Rosalind Franklin, and Royce Institutes.

International Excellence Scholarship for Indian Students

Number of Awards: 500. These awards are worth either 10%, 25% or 50% of the tuition fee.

Eligibility:

Be considered for fee purposes as a foreign student

Candidate has completed an application for a master’s program that is eligible for entrance in 2025–2026.

Before applying for the scholarship, a candidate does not need to have been offered a place to study.

A student can be either self-funded or partially funded.

Need to show a strong academic record and be expected to get or have earned a bachelor's degree with at least a 2:1 (honours) or equivalent

Exhibit outstanding interpersonal and professional abilities as demonstrated by extracurricular activities and/or work experience.

How to Apply: Once the candidates have applied for the master’s course, they will need to complete the scholarship application form online. Early applications are encouraged as awards may be allocated early in the application cycle.

Application Deadline: Friday May 16, 2025, 5 PM UK time.

Application Outcome: Students will be notified of the outcome of the scholarship application by June 13, 2025. If candidates are selected for the scholarship, they will need to accept the award within the timeframe stated in their scholarship letter.