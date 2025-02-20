5 reasons why Europe is fast becoming the new student destination

International student mobility is evolving, with students increasingly exploring diverse study destinations. While Canada, the U.S., Australia, and the U.K. have long been favoured for their academic excellence and career opportunities, recent policy changes have led students—especially from India — to consider alternative options. In this changing landscape, Europe is emerging as a strong contender for Indian aspirants, offering high-quality education, accessible tuition fees, industry-relevant courses, and welcoming student environments.(File/Representative image)

In this changing landscape, Europe is emerging as a strong contender for Indian aspirants, offering high-quality education, accessible tuition fees, industry-relevant courses, and welcoming student environments. According to University Living’s European Student Landscape Report, seven key destinations—Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Malta, and Austria—are gaining significant traction among Indian students.

In Europe, the number of Indian students continues to rise, reflecting the region's growing appeal for higher education. Germany leads with approximately 39,600 Indian students, marking a 38% increase from 2021-22. France follows with around 7344 students, while Spain and Italy host 1081 and 6148, respectively. Other emerging destinations include Portugal (282), Austria (744), and Malta (1226). This upward trend highlights Europe’s attractiveness, driven by affordable tuition, diverse cultural exposure, and substantial academic opportunities.

1. High-Quality Education

Europe is home to many world-renowned universities offering globally recognized programs. France, famous for its rich culture, prestigious universities, and vibrant student life, offers high-quality education in areas arts, sciences, and business. Germany provides a dynamic academic environment with a strong emphasis on practical learning, making it a leading choice for international students seeking a comprehensive education. Spain, with its diverse landscapes—from bustling cities like Madrid and Barcelona to serene coastal towns—presents a unique blend of experiences catering to various interests. With strong academic foundations, affordability, and career opportunities, Europe continues to attract international students.

2. Affordable Education and Living Costs

Many European countries offer free or low-cost tuition, making quality education more accessible. Living costs vary across Europe, with Paris averaging €1,723 per month, while Lyon offers a more affordable option at €1,130 per month. In Spain, monthly expenses range from €800 to €1,400, with accommodation costs between €300 and €1,100. Italy’s living costs also differ by city, with Rome averaging €1,425 per month and Milan €1,480 per month. In Austria, Vienna’s average living cost is €1,400 per month, while Graz offers a lower cost of €905 per month. According to University Living’s European Student Landscape Report, these cost variations significantly influence student preferences when choosing their study destination.

3. Multilingual Education

Many European universities now offer English-taught programs, making higher education more accessible to international students. This eliminates language barriers while providing opportunities to learn new languages, enhancing both cultural immersion and global employability. Countries like Italy, Spain, Portugal, and Austria offer diverse English-language courses to non-native students across fields such as technology, arts, business, engineering, and humanities, ensuring a well-rounded academic experience in an internationally connected environment.

4. Career and Internship Opportunities

Europe offers strong career prospects for international students, with industry-aligned education, internship programs, and post-study work options. Many countries have policies that support graduates in gaining practical experience and entering the job market. Several European nations provide residence permits post-graduation, allowing students to explore employment opportunities across various sectors. Additionally, flexible work regulations enable students to gain professional exposure during their studies, making Europe an attractive destination for those seeking global career advancement. The University Living European Student Landscape Report highlights that students increasingly prioritize destinations that offer clear post-study work pathways, influencing their choice of study location.

5. Evolving Student Mobility Trends

As global policies change, student preferences are also shifting. Canada, the U.S., Australia, and the U.K. remain attractive destinations with established academic reputations and employment pathways. However, new policies in these countries—such as Canada’s updated financial requirements and post-graduation work permit changes, Australia’s enrollment caps, and revised visa and financial criteria in the U.K.—have encouraged students to consider a broader range of options.

While traditional destinations continue to be leading choices, countries like Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Malta, and Austria are emerging as viable alternatives, offering affordability, streamlined visa policies, and expanding job markets. According to University Living’s European Student Landscape Report, the growing availability of Purpose-Built Student Accommodation (PBSA) in these destinations is also making them more attractive to international students.

As students seek opportunities that align with their academic and professional goals, Europe is positioning itself as a compelling destination for quality education and career growth.

(Author Saurabh Arora is Founder & CEO, University Living. Views expressed are personal.)