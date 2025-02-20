British Council offers scholarships to English language teachers, all you need to know

Scholarships are a way of empowering eligible candidates to pursue courses of their choice without stressing over the financial aspects. Apart from lessening the financial stress, scholarships are also a way of motivating students to improve their scores to attain better goals. British Council recently announced a scholarship opportunity for English language teachers in India. (Unsplash)

British Council recently announced a scholarship opportunity for English language teachers in India. The University of Portsmouth in collaboration with the British Council is offering this scholarship opportunity to English teachers from India to study MA Applied Linguistics and TESOL course.

About the scholarship:

As per the official website, these scholarships are open to individuals working in or with the government schools’ sector, who have not previously received a scholarship to study at a UK university.

Seven fully-funded scholarships are being offered for English Teachers and/or Teacher Educators from India to complete MA Applied Linguistics and TESOL (online) from the University of Portsmouth.

The option of studying for the online MA with the University of Portsmouth includes a two-week fully funded residential visit to the University of Portsmouth as part of the programme.

The scholarship will cover the following:

One successful IELTS exam costs

Tuition fees

Stipend for living expenses while in the UK

Flights and connecting travel to the UK

Visa costs and insurance

Eligibility Criteria:

A second-class honours degree or equivalent.

Initial teacher training and a minimum of three months full-time, relevant, teaching experience.

English language proficiency at a minimum of IELTS band 6.5 (or equivalent) with no component score below 6.5.

Candidates who fall under the following category are not eligible for the British Council Scholarship for English language teachers:

Hold dual British citizenship

Are an employee, a former employee, or a relative of an employee of His Majesty’s Government (including British Embassies/High Commissions; the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy; Department for International Trade; the Ministry of Defence; and the Home Office)

Are an employee, a former employee, or relative of an employee of the British Council

Are currently in receipt of financial support or funding towards your study programme in the UK from any other source

Have previously studied in the UK with funding from a UK Government-funded scholarship or a UK institutional scholarship/financial bursary.

Deadline:

Candidates can submit their applications by the deadline of 23:55 (UK time) on May 9, 2025.

For more information, visit the official website.

