Master AI in 2025: Forbes suggests these 13 courses on Artificial Intelligence for a high-paying career!

Are you intrigued by the power of Artificial Intelligence? Do you aspire to gain the expertise in this most popular technical domain and build a thrilling career? In case you answered yes, this article is meant for you! Check 13 courses on Artificial Intelligence suggested by a Forbes report that help you land up in a high-paying career. (Photo credit: Unsplash)

A recently published report by Forbes stated that it is no longer sufficient to just learn the basics of generative AI, especially if an individual's role is more technical. In such cases, they also need to be proficient in advancing and collaborating with AI-powered tools, thereby helping them stay ahead of the curve and attract a higher pay package.

Now, how do you choose from the courses that will actually help you in your objective? To help you upskill your AI knowledge, Forbes has suggested 13 highly specific AI courses, which it says, will boost your value in the job market.

The plus point? most of these courses are totally free.

Following are some of the AI courses suggested by Forbes that you can consider:

As per the Forbes report, individuals also require an action plan to help them better leverage their knowledge of AI through these courses. Some of the ways to do so include identifying key responsibilities and tasks in the role, focusing on areas where AI can help individuals become more effective, setting a deadline to complete the courses, and interacting with other professionals about how they are applying their AI skills in their work.