Wednesday, Feb 19, 2025
Master AI in 2025: Forbes suggests these 13 courses on Artificial Intelligence for a high-paying career!

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 19, 2025 05:09 PM IST

Do you want to upskill yourself in Artificial Intelligence for a high-paying career? A report by Forbes suggests 13 courses to boost your AI expertise. 

Are you intrigued by the power of Artificial Intelligence? Do you aspire to gain the expertise in this most popular technical domain and build a thrilling career? In case you answered yes, this article is meant for you!

Check 13 courses on Artificial Intelligence suggested by a Forbes report that help you land up in a high-paying career. (Photo credit: Unsplash)
A recently published report by Forbes stated that it is no longer sufficient to just learn the basics of generative AI, especially if an individual's role is more technical. In such cases, they also need to be proficient in advancing and collaborating with AI-powered tools, thereby helping them stay ahead of the curve and attract a higher pay package.

Now, how do you choose from the courses that will actually help you in your objective? To help you upskill your AI knowledge, Forbes has suggested 13 highly specific AI courses, which it says, will boost your value in the job market.

The plus point? most of these courses are totally free.

Following are some of the AI courses suggested by Forbes that you can consider:

  1. Neural Networks by ML Concepts, Google for Developers
  2. Introduction to Computer Vision and Image Processing by IBM and delivered by Coursera
  3. Intro to PyTorch and Neural Networks by Codeacademy
  4. Machine Learning crash course by Google for Developers
  5. Machine Learning Specialization delivered through Coursera
  6. Applied Machine Learning in Python, by the University of Michigan via Coursera.
  7. DeepMind and UCL, Deep Learning Lecture Series 2020, on YouTube by Google DeepMind.
  8. Explore Text-to-Speech Using Generative AI by IBM SkillsBuild
  9. Build Your First Chatbot by IBM SkillsBuild
  10. Use Generative AI for Software Development by IBM SkillsBuild
  11. IBM Granite Models for Software Development by IBM SkillsBuild
  12. Classifying Data Using Open Source LLMs by IBM SkillsBuild
  13. Summarizing Data Using IBM Granite by IBM SkillsBuild

As per the Forbes report, individuals also require an action plan to help them better leverage their knowledge of AI through these courses. Some of the ways to do so include identifying key responsibilities and tasks in the role, focusing on areas where AI can help individuals become more effective, setting a deadline to complete the courses, and interacting with other professionals about how they are applying their AI skills in their work.

Wednesday, February 19, 2025
