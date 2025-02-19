Menu Explore
THE World Reputation Rankings 2025: Harvard grabs top spot for 14th consecutive year, Oxford at second

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Gaurav Sarma
Feb 19, 2025 10:12 AM IST

The first 10 spots of the THE World Reputation Rankings 2025 have six universities from the USA, two from the UK, and one each from China and Japan.

The Times Higher Education World Reputation Rankings 2025 are out, featuring some of the top universities across the globe for their academic reputation and prestige.

As per the Times Higher Education World Reputation Rankings 2025, Harvard University continues to be most reputed global university for the 14th consecutive year. (Getty Images)
As per the Times Higher Education World Reputation Rankings 2025, Harvard University continues to be most reputed global university for the 14th consecutive year. (Getty Images)

Interestingly, as many as 300 institutions from 38 countries and territories have been ranked this year. Among them, Harvard University continues to be dominate as the globally most reputed institution for the 14th consecutive year, as revealed by the THE report. The second spot is jointly shared by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the United States and the University of Oxford in United Kingdom.

The first 10 spots have six universities from the United States, two from the United Kingdom, and one each from China and Japan.

In this article, we will look at the top 10 universities that have been ranked for their global reputation.

Harvard University

Ranked number one globally in the Times Higher Education World Reputation Rankings 2025, Harvard University secured an overall score of 99.9. The rankings of the university are follows:

RANKVOTESPAIRWISE COMPARISONVOTER DIVERSITY
199.8100.0100.0

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is the second most reputed university in the world as per the Times Higher Education World Reputation Rankings 2025. MIT has an overall score of 99.7.

RANKVOTESPAIRWISE COMPARISONVOTER DIVERSITY
299.6100.099.9

University of Oxford

Also in the second spot is United Kingdom's University of Oxford. As per the THE report, this is highest position for a UK institution since 2015. The University of Oxford also has an overall score of 99.7.

RANKVOTESPAIRWISE COMPARISONVOTER DIVERSITY
299.5100.0100.0

Stanford University

Stanford University in the United States has been ranked fourth in the Times Higher Education World Reputation Rankings 2025. The university secured an overall score of 99.6.

RANKVOTESPAIRWISE COMPARISONVOTER DIVERSITY
499.4100.099.9

University of Cambridge

The University of Cambridge in United Kingdom, has also been ranked fourth in the Times Higher Education World Reputation Rankings 2025. The overall score of the University of Cambridge is also 99.6.

RANKVOTESPAIRWISE COMPARISONVOTER DIVERSITY
499.4100.0100.0

University of California, Berkeley

The University of California (UC), Berkeley is the globally sixth most reputed institution as per the Times Higher Education World Reputation Rankings 2025. UC Berkeley has an overall score of 98.7.

RANKVOTESPAIRWISE COMPARISONVOTER DIVERSITY
697.8100.099.8

Princeton University

Princeton University in the United States is ranked seventh in the Times Higher Education World Reputation Rankings 2025. The institution has an overall score of 95.1.

RANKVOTESPAIRWISE COMPARISONVOTER DIVERSITY
792.0100.099.6

Tsinghua University

The Tsinghua University in China remains at the eighth position globally for academic reputation. As per the Times Higher Education World Reputation Rankings 2025, Tsinghua University secured an overall score of 92.2.

RANKVOTESPAIRWISE COMPARISONVOTER DIVERSITY
889.197.396.3

Yale University

The Yale University in the United States has been ranked ninth best institute for its global repute. According to the Times Higher Education World Reputation Rankings 2025, Yale University has an overall score of 91.8.

RANKVOTESPAIRWISE COMPARISONVOTER DIVERSITY
986.599.899.8

The University of Tokyo

The tenth most globally reputed educational institute of the world is the University of Tokyo in Japan. As per the Times Higher Education World Reputation Rankings 2025, the University of Tokyo has an overall score of 90.7.

RANKVOTESPAIRWISE COMPARISONVOTER DIVERSITY
1086.199.995.2

To check the full list of the universities ranked in the Times Higher Education World Reputation Rankings 2025, click on this direct link.

