THE World Reputation Rankings 2025: Harvard grabs top spot for 14th consecutive year, Oxford at second
The first 10 spots of the THE World Reputation Rankings 2025 have six universities from the USA, two from the UK, and one each from China and Japan.
The Times Higher Education World Reputation Rankings 2025 are out, featuring some of the top universities across the globe for their academic reputation and prestige.
Interestingly, as many as 300 institutions from 38 countries and territories have been ranked this year. Among them, Harvard University continues to be dominate as the globally most reputed institution for the 14th consecutive year, as revealed by the THE report. The second spot is jointly shared by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the United States and the University of Oxford in United Kingdom.
The first 10 spots have six universities from the United States, two from the United Kingdom, and one each from China and Japan.
In this article, we will look at the top 10 universities that have been ranked for their global reputation.
Harvard University
Ranked number one globally in the Times Higher Education World Reputation Rankings 2025, Harvard University secured an overall score of 99.9. The rankings of the university are follows:
|RANK
|VOTES
|PAIRWISE COMPARISON
|VOTER DIVERSITY
|1
|99.8
|100.0
|100.0
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is the second most reputed university in the world as per the Times Higher Education World Reputation Rankings 2025. MIT has an overall score of 99.7.
|RANK
|VOTES
|PAIRWISE COMPARISON
|VOTER DIVERSITY
|2
|99.6
|100.0
|99.9
University of Oxford
Also in the second spot is United Kingdom's University of Oxford. As per the THE report, this is highest position for a UK institution since 2015. The University of Oxford also has an overall score of 99.7.
|RANK
|VOTES
|PAIRWISE COMPARISON
|VOTER DIVERSITY
|2
|99.5
|100.0
|100.0
Stanford University
Stanford University in the United States has been ranked fourth in the Times Higher Education World Reputation Rankings 2025. The university secured an overall score of 99.6.
|RANK
|VOTES
|PAIRWISE COMPARISON
|VOTER DIVERSITY
|4
|99.4
|100.0
|99.9
University of Cambridge
The University of Cambridge in United Kingdom, has also been ranked fourth in the Times Higher Education World Reputation Rankings 2025. The overall score of the University of Cambridge is also 99.6.
|RANK
|VOTES
|PAIRWISE COMPARISON
|VOTER DIVERSITY
|4
|99.4
|100.0
|100.0
University of California, Berkeley
The University of California (UC), Berkeley is the globally sixth most reputed institution as per the Times Higher Education World Reputation Rankings 2025. UC Berkeley has an overall score of 98.7.
|RANK
|VOTES
|PAIRWISE COMPARISON
|VOTER DIVERSITY
|6
|97.8
|100.0
|99.8
Princeton University
Princeton University in the United States is ranked seventh in the Times Higher Education World Reputation Rankings 2025. The institution has an overall score of 95.1.
|RANK
|VOTES
|PAIRWISE COMPARISON
|VOTER DIVERSITY
|7
|92.0
|100.0
|99.6
Tsinghua University
The Tsinghua University in China remains at the eighth position globally for academic reputation. As per the Times Higher Education World Reputation Rankings 2025, Tsinghua University secured an overall score of 92.2.
|RANK
|VOTES
|PAIRWISE COMPARISON
|VOTER DIVERSITY
|8
|89.1
|97.3
|96.3
Yale University
The Yale University in the United States has been ranked ninth best institute for its global repute. According to the Times Higher Education World Reputation Rankings 2025, Yale University has an overall score of 91.8.
|RANK
|VOTES
|PAIRWISE COMPARISON
|VOTER DIVERSITY
|9
|86.5
|99.8
|99.8
The University of Tokyo
The tenth most globally reputed educational institute of the world is the University of Tokyo in Japan. As per the Times Higher Education World Reputation Rankings 2025, the University of Tokyo has an overall score of 90.7.
|RANK
|VOTES
|PAIRWISE COMPARISON
|VOTER DIVERSITY
|10
|86.1
|99.9
|95.2
To check the full list of the universities ranked in the Times Higher Education World Reputation Rankings 2025, click on this direct link.