Study MBA in USA: 10 B-schools in America that shine bright in FT MBA Rankings 2025 that aspirants can consider

There is no iota of doubt that role of MBA in today's competitive world, holds great importance. To say the least, individuals with an MBA degree often land up in high-paying management roles across industries. Planning to pursue MBA in the United States? Check out the 10 best B-Schools of the country to be featured in the Financial Times MBA Rankings 2025. (Photo credit: Pixabay)

Besides, if we go by current trends, MBA continues to be considered as one of the most demanding programs for Indian students. Majority of these students mostly choose United States as their preferred study abroad destination, indicating a rising interest among students to pursue business education from a global perspective.

If you too are planning to pursue MBA in the United States, check out these 10 universities that have secured high ranks in the recently released Financial Times MBA Rankings 2025.

These universities are as follows:

1. University of Pennsylvania: Wharton

The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania has been ranked world's number one university in the FT MBA Rankings 2025. With a leagcy spanning more than 130 years, the institution is touted to be the place where place where visionaries, inventors, and trailblazers begin their success journey.

2. Columbia Business School

The Columbia Business School has been ranked second in the list of world's 100 best business schools. The institute was founded in 1916 and located in New York City.

3. MIT: Sloan

The Sloan School of Management at Massachusetts Institute of Technology is the third best institute for MBA in the United States, and ranked sixth among the 100 best B-Schools of the world. The institute is located at Cambridge, Massachusetts.

4. Northwestern University, Kellogg School of Management

The Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University is globally ranked 10th best institute for MBA studies. Located in Illinois, the B-School comes fourth among the top MBA institutes in the United States.

5. Duke University's Fuqua School of Business

The Fuqua School of Business at Duke University comes in the fifth place among the top MBA institutes in the United States. The B-School is ranked overall 11th among its global competitors.

6. Harvard Business School

The Harvard Business School is the graduate business school of Harvard University. The institution has been ranked 13th best among its global MBA competitors and grabs the sixth spot among the institutions in the United States.

7. Cornell University: Johnson

The Samuel Curtis (SC) Johnson Graduate School of Management at Cornell University is also globally ranked 13th best MBA institute, and shares the sixth spot with Harvard Business School among the United States' top B-schools.

8. UC Berkeley: Haas

Haas School of Business at University of California (UC) Berkeley secured an overall rank of 15 among the world's 100 best B-Schools. In terms of the MBA institutes in the USA, the Haas School of Business grabs the seventh spot.

9. University of Chicago: Booth

In the eighth spot among the best MBA institutes in the USA is the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business. The institute has a global rank of 17 in the FT MBA Rankings 2025.

10: UCLA Anderson School of Management

The Anderson School of Management is the business school at the University of California, Los Angeles which has emerged to be the ninth best MBA institutes in the United States. Globally, the B-School has a ranking of 19.

To view the full list of MBA institutes to be ranked in the FT MBA Rankings 2025, click on this direct link.