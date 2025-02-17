Menu Explore
FT MBA Rankings 2025: IIM Bangalore ranks 3rd globally in ‘career progress’ category, overall in 57th spot

HT Education Desk
Feb 17, 2025 03:41 PM IST

IIM Bangalore stated that EPGP, the one-year full time MBA for experienced professionals, continues to cement its place among the global best MBAs.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore has been ranked 3rd in the career progress parameter in the latest edition of Financial Times MBA Rankings 2025. The institute has also been placed in 57th spot among the world's 100 best business schools to have featured in the rankings this year.

IIM Bangalore has ranked 3rd globally in ‘career progress’ category of the Financial Times MBA Rankings 2025. Overall, the institute has been placed in the 57th spot among the world's 100 best business schools. (File image)
IIM Bangalore has ranked 3rd globally in ‘career progress’ category of the Financial Times MBA Rankings 2025. Overall, the institute has been placed in the 57th spot among the world's 100 best business schools. (File image)

IIM Bangalore said in a statement that the one-year full time MBA for experienced professionals—Executive Post Graduate Programme (EPGP) continues to cement its place among the global best MBAs.

It added that the latest rankings has credited EPGP for leading the country in major categories including Aims Achieved (86%), Women on Board (40%), and International Course Experience rank of 8. Scores have also indicated a

Additionally, IIMB also halved its Sector Diversity rank, from 94 to 47 in 2025 through industry representation, global collaborations, multidisciplinary research, and industry-aligned learning experiences, the release added.

In its 15th year now, EPGP has produced over a thousand graduates, with holding senior leadership positions worldwide in industries such as IT, banking, consulting, FMCG, and retail.

Prof. Rishikesha T Krishnan, director of IIM Bangalore, said that one of the many ways IIMB chose to add value to the industry and practice of management was by building an international curriculum like the EPGP which embeds students into the field, in different parts of the world, among industry frontrunners, decision makers and innovators, helping them to understand the complex changes and challenges shaping the world.

“The EPGP has actively benefited from IIMB’s global partnerships. We are delighted to continue to have a strong global standing among leading B-schools,” Prof Krishnan said.

