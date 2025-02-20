CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2025: Tricky for some, moderate for others, here's how students and educators react post exam

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 10 Science paper on February 20, 2025, across various exam centers. The exam was held in a single shift, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Others had the opinion that they battled with tricky application-based questions. (Representative Image)(Santosh Kumar )

Some students expressed that the Science paper was a blend of theoretical questions and case-based questions. Others had the opinion that they battled with tricky application-based questions.

Students react:

“The paper was moderate, I found the physics section a bit tricky but overall the paper was good. I struggled a bit with time management but managed to finish just in time," said Harleen Kaur from Mohali.

"I forgot a few terminologies related to heredity after getting overwhelmed with the question paper. There were several chemical reactions asked in the Chemistry portion but they were out of the NCERT book so, I was able to attempt it with ease while the case studies in the Physics portion gave a tough time," said Ashwit Ratan from Lucknow.

“It was moderate I finished on time but chemistry had some unexpected questions I found chemistry a bit tricky. If one had a clear understanding of concepts, the paper was not difficult," said Prabhjot Kaur from Mohali.

“ The biology section was simple and the exam was moderate, I completed the paper within 2 hours I was prepared and the paper was on my side. The overall structure of the paper was fair, and those who studied regularly would have managed well, previous year question papers really helped me a lot in today's paper," said Neha from Mohali.

Educators react:

“The Grade X Science board exam was a balanced question paper with easy-to-moderate difficulty. Section A of the question paper consisted of objective-type questions with a balance of theory-based questions. The last four questions of section A consisted of four Assertion and Reason Questions based on remembering and understanding the concepts. No numerical questions were asked in this section. The Section B of the question paper was moderate in difficulty and more focussed on the theoretical aspect of the subject. The Section C of the question paper was a blend of both theoretical and case-based questions. One or two questions were based on the experimental aspect with moderate difficulty. Section D consisted of theory-based questions from Physics, Chemistry and Biology with easy to moderate difficulty. Section E consisted of Competency Based Questions based on theoretical aspects of the subject. The question paper was easy and balanced. The students who had already solved the CBSE sample papers, read NCERT books and done Exemplar Exercises will score well. In a nutshell, the students were satisfied with the level of the question paper,” said Jayant Kumar, HOD Science, Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Shaheed Path, Lucknow.

“ Overall the paper is balanced predominated with application-based questions and high order thinking based questions. Section A is a good mix of understanding and skill-based MCQs. Section B comprises 5 reasoning-based questions. Section C is very analytical and requires critical thinking. Section D is designed to check conceptual knowledge. Section E is a case study based comprising of questions that address the objectivity of concepts like electric circuits, growth movement and metal and non metals,” said Renu Tewari, Department Head- Science Vidyagyan School Bulandshahar.

This year, the CBSE is conducting Class 10 and 12 board exams for around 44 lakh students from 8,000 schools in India and abroad to appear for the Class 10 and 12 board exams.

