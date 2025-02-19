It takes a village: The unsung heroes of board exam success

Board exams—every student’s first significant academic milestone—can feel like a make-or-break moment. But success doesn’t happen in isolation. It starts early, with strong fundamentals and a support system that works behind the scenes. While teachers and parents are possibly the most significant contributors to student success, many others help students cope with the pressures of these exams in a systematic and planned way. (Santosh Kumar/File )

They say it takes a village to raise a child. It also takes one village to ace a board exam! Behind every student is an ecosystem working quietly to set them up for success.

So, who are these behind-the-scenes supporters, and what impact do they have?

Parents: The emotional anchors

Parents are the first line of support and encouragement. As emotional anchors, they create a stress-free environment at home, helping children focus on their studies without feeling overwhelmed. Parents should normalise conversations about setbacks and assure their children that marks aren't the end of the road but just one aspect of exams. Swap the pressure-packed 'How much did you study today?' for a simple 'How’s your prep going?' Sometimes, a word change is all it takes to ease anxiety and spark honest conversations about prep!

Schools: The academic nurturers

A child’s school is almost like their second home. Schools shape students' academic outcomes and help them handle the pressures of milestones like board exams and competitive exams. The right school education ensures students are prepared for life, no matter what comes their way. These schools provide safe spaces for students and go beyond syllabus completion to build curiosity, resilience, and critical skills for 21st-century careers. By incorporating new-age pedagogies like learning-by-doing and inquiry-driven learning from early grades, they help students understand concepts instead of memorizing them. Progressive schools also train teachers in stress management techniques to better support anxious students during board exams.

Teachers: The ultimate guides

After parents, teachers play a critical role in a student's board exam journey. Teachers are both educators and mentors. An effective teacher identifies individual learning needs and offers personalised remediation where necessary. As board exams shift towards application-based and competency-driven assessments aligned with NEP 2020 and NCF 2023, a good teacher ensures students understand fundamental concepts well enough to apply them.

Peers: The accountability partners

Friends can be rivals in the exam hall, but they’re also lifelines outside of it—helping clear doubts, sharing notes, and reminding each other they’re not alone in this journey. However, it's essential to be mindful of unhealthy competition and peer pressure, which can increase stress, particularly for students struggling academically.

School Counsellors: The mental health advocates

Board exams are not just about academic excellence—they also test a student’s emotional and psychological resilience. School counsellors, who should be part of every school, help students cope with exam stress effectively. They also assist parents in identifying early signs of stress and guide students in staying calm and composed.

In conclusion, board exam success isn’t a solo act—it’s a team effort. As students chase their goals, let’s nod to the crew behind the scenes, making it all happen!

Wishing all 2025 CBSE students the very best!

(Author Sumeet Mehta is Co-founder and CEO of LEAD Group. Views expressed are personal.)