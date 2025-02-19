Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CBSE to release draft on board examinations twice a year soon

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 19, 2025 12:03 PM IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE chairperson Rahul Singh told HT that the board is targeting to put out the draft for public consultations by next Monday or Tuesday

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board will soon release the draft on conducting board examinations twice a year, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Tuesday after a meeting with board officials.

In line with NEP provisions, the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) 2023 has recommended allowing students to take board exams at least twice a year, with only the best scores being retained (PTI)
In line with NEP provisions, the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) 2023 has recommended allowing students to take board exams at least twice a year, with only the best scores being retained (PTI)

Pradhan said that examination improvement and reform is an important focus of the government and a key step towards creating a stress-free learning environment for students.

“...This reform is another crucial step towards implementation of key provisions of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020 and will help mitigate exam related stress among the students,” he said on X.

Also Read: Paper leak claims ‘baseless’, aim to create panic: CBSE

Rahul Singh, CBSE chairperson, said the board is targeting to put out the draft for public consultations by next week. “The details on modalities of board examination twice a year will be in the draft,” he said.

In line with NEP provisions, the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) 2023 has recommended allowing students to take board exams at least twice a year, with only the best scores being retained.

In April 2024, the ministry had asked the board to prepare a road map for conducting board exams twice a year. In January 2025, Pradhan said that the decision to conduct board exams twice a year will be implemented from the next academic year (2026-27).

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On