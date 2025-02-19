CBSE to release draft on board examinations twice a year soon

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board will soon release the draft on conducting board examinations twice a year, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Tuesday after a meeting with board officials. In line with NEP provisions, the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) 2023 has recommended allowing students to take board exams at least twice a year, with only the best scores being retained (PTI)

Pradhan said that examination improvement and reform is an important focus of the government and a key step towards creating a stress-free learning environment for students.

“...This reform is another crucial step towards implementation of key provisions of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020 and will help mitigate exam related stress among the students,” he said on X.

Rahul Singh, CBSE chairperson, said the board is targeting to put out the draft for public consultations by next week. “The details on modalities of board examination twice a year will be in the draft,” he said.

In April 2024, the ministry had asked the board to prepare a road map for conducting board exams twice a year. In January 2025, Pradhan said that the decision to conduct board exams twice a year will be implemented from the next academic year (2026-27).