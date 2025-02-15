Menu Explore
CBSE exams begin: Students satisfied with Day 1 papers

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 15, 2025 09:36 PM IST

On Day One of the CBSE examination, students of Class 10 appeared for the English examination while the Class 12 students appeared for the Entrepreneurship examination

CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 students began taking their exams on Saturday.

Students coming out after taking the CBSE Class 10 and 12 examination at a Lucknow school on Saturday (HT Photo)
Students coming out after taking the CBSE Class 10 and 12 examination at a Lucknow school on Saturday (HT Photo)

On Day One of the CBSE examination, students of Class 10 appeared for the English examination while the Class 12 students appeared for the Entrepreneurship examination.

Namasvi Singh (14), a Class 10 student of Rani Laxmi Bai Memorial School Sector 14 who appeared for the examination at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Patrakarpuram, said that she found the unseen passage a bit tricky but the grammar portion was easy and scoring.

“I felt that the unseen passage was a bit lengthy while the grammar was easy and literature was moderate in terms of level of difficulty. I was nervous last night but solving sample papers helped a lot. I calculated the marks and I seem to have a good overall score in English,” said Singh.

Philip Gomes, English teacher at GD Goenka Public School said that the Unseen Passage One of the question paper was easy while Unseen Passage Two required intensive reading.

“The second unseen passage required critical thinking analysis. The grammar portion was easy and questions in Literature were also easy. Overall the paper was excellent, it catered to both average and above average students,” said Gomes.

Zoya Hasan (17), a Class 12 student of Delhi Public School, Indira Nagar, who appeared for the examination at Rani Laxmi Bai Memorial School, Sector 14, said that she was satisfied with her attempt.

“The question paper was of moderate difficulty level, and section B, which consisted of two-mark questions, was quite scoring. I am happy with the way I attempted the paper and have already started thinking of the next examination,” said Hasan.

