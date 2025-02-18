Paper leak claims ‘baseless’, aim to create panic: CBSE

The Central Board of Secondary Education on Monday termed the rumors regarding paper leaks in the ongoing board examinations as “baseless”, saying that the rumors were “intended to create unnecessary panic among students and parents”. The Board has made comprehensive arrangements for “smooth and fair conduct” of the examinations, CBSE said. (HT PHOTO)

“The Board has made comprehensive arrangements to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the examinations. It has come to the Board’s attention that certain unscrupulous elements are spreading rumours on YouTube, Facebook, `X’ (formerly twitter), and other social media platforms regarding paper leaks or claiming access to the 2025 examination question papers. These claims are baseless and are intended to create unnecessary panic among students and parents,” CBSE said in a statement.

CBSE board examinations for classes X and XII commenced on February 15 and will continue until April 4.

The board said that it is actively monitoring and taking the actions against those responsible for spreading false information.

“The Board is working closely with law enforcement agencies to identify and prosecute these offenders. Students found involved in such activities will face consequences under CBSE’s Unfair Means (UFM) rules and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” the board said.

The board further urged parents to advise children against believing or spreading unverified information and requested the stakeholders to rely only on official CBSE updates and verified public channels. It advised the public to remain cautious of unverified news during the ongoing examinations.

“CBSE will pursue legal action against anyone found responsible for spreading misinformation to uphold the integrity of the examination process,” the board said.