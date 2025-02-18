CBSE asks schools to submit observations on board exam papers, puts forward three requests

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, has asked all affiliated schools to send their observations for the ongoing Class 10 and 12 board examinations that began on February 15, 2025. And for this, the board has put forth three requests. CBSE, has asked all affiliated schools to send their observations for the ongoing Class 10 and 12 board examinations 2025. (File/Santosh Kumar)

In an official notice, the board said, “Every year, schools are requested to send their observations and issues (if any) with respect to the question paper administered to the CBSE in OECMS.”

Also read: CBSE says board exam paper leak claims false, taking action against those spreading rumours

The board pointed in the notice that it has observed the following situations:

Schools usually send observations to various emails IDs not meant for the purpose. Observations are sent after several days of the conduct of the examination in that subject. Observations sent are vague and not clear. For example- The question is not correct. But what is not correct in the question is not mentioned.

As such, for a streamlined process, the board has requested the following measures:

Observations should be uploaded on OECMS portal. Observations should be sent on the same day of the conduct of examination. For any query, schools may send mail to qpobservation@cbseshiksha.in

Also read: CBSE commences Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, over 23 lakh students appear on Day 1

The board further stated that in case the observations received are not clear, not received on time, not in compliance with the instructions issued by the CBSE, or vague, the board will not be taking any action.

It may be mentioned here that the board is conducting Class 10 and 12 final exams for around 44 lakh students from 8,000 schools in India and abroad this year. The exams will continue till April 4.

Earlier, on Monday, the CBSE rejected claims about 2025 board exam paper leaks as “baseless and are intended to create unnecessary panic among students and parents.”

The board said it is actively monitoring and taking action against those who are spreading false information.

Also read: Students carrying CBSE Admit Cards will be given priority during security checks: Delhi Metro

Furthermore, it also asked parents to advise their children not to engage with or believe in unverified information, as it disrupts the examination process.

For more related information, please visit the official website.

Check the official notice.