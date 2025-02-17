CBSE says board exam paper leak claims false, taking action against those spreading rumours

CBSE Board Exam 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday rejected claims about 2025 board exam paper leaks as “baseless and are intended to create unnecessary panic among students and parents.” CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live Updates CBSE rejects paper leak claims, says actively monitoring, taking action (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Pic for representation)

The board is conducting Class 10 and 12 final exams for around 44 lakh students from 8,000 schools in India and abroad. The exams stared on February 15 and will continue till April 4.

“The Board has made comprehensive arrangements to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the examinations. It has come to the Board's attention that certain unscrupulous elements are spreading rumours on YouTube, Facebook, `X’ (formerly twitter), and other social media platforms regarding paper leaks or claiming access to the 2025 examination question papers. These claims are baseless and are intended to create unnecessary panic among students and parents,” CBSE said.

The board said it is actively monitoring and taking action against those who are spreading false information.

“The Board is working closely with law enforcement agencies to identify and prosecute these offenders. Students found involved in such activities will face consequences under CBSE's UNFAIR MEANS rules and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).”

As per CBSE's rules against unfair means, sharing or uploading any exam-related material on social media is an offence. If proven, students indulged in this activity can see their current and the next three years' exams for all subjects cancelled.

The board, in its recent notification, asked parents to advise their children not to engage with or believe in unverified information, as it disrupts the examination process.

“All stakeholders, including students, parents and schools, should rely only on official communications from CBSE available on the website (www.cbse.gov.in) and verified public channels for accurate updates.”

“The public is advised to remain cautious of unverified news during the ongoing examinations. CBSE will pursue legal action against anyone found responsible for spreading misinformation to uphold the integrity of the examination process,” the board added.