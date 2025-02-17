CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: Class 12 Physical Education paper today, instructions for students

CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 Physical Education paper today, February 17. For Class 10 students, the board will conduct Hindustani Music, Rai, Gurung, Tamang, Sherpa, Elements of Book Keeping & Accountancy, and Physical Activity Trainer papers. Both Class 10 and Class 12 papers will begin at 10:30 am. ...Read More

Admit cards for CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams were released previously through school login on the Pariksha Sangam Portal.

This year, the CBSE is conducting the exam for around 44 lakh students from 8,000 schools in India and abroad.

The board recently released a notification about exam ethics which mentioned the dress code, items allowed and banned inside the exam hall, unfair means practices (UFMs) and penalties.

CBSE Board exam 2025: Instructions for candidates

Read the instructions given on question paper and answer booklets before answering questions

Regular students need to carry the admit card along with the school identity card. Private students must to bring the admit card and any government-issued photo identity proof.

Students are allowed to bring a transparent pouch, geometry/pencil box, blue/royal blue ink/ballpoint/gel pen, scale, writing pad, eraser, analogue watch, transparent water bottle, metro card, bus pass and money inside the exam hall.

Stationery items such as textual material (printed or written), bits of paper, calculator, pen drive, log table (which centres will provide), electronic pen, scanner, etc. are not allowed. Students with Dyscalculia are permitted to use calculators provided by the exam centre.

Communication devices such as mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, microphones, pagers, health bands, smartwatches, and cameras are not allowed.

Wallets, goggles, handbags, pouches, etc. are not allowed.

Any eatable item (opened or packed) are not permitted unless the student is diabetic.

Regular students must wear school uniform while private students can wear light clothes.

Check live updates on CBSE board exam 2025 below.