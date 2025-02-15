CBSE commences Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, over 23 lakh students appear on Day 1

The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) commenced the board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 on February 15, 2025. According to the board, over 42 lakh students from more than 30,000 schools are expected to appear for the exams across 7,842 centers in India and 26 countries. (Santosh Kumar )

According to the officials, day 1 of the exams was conducted smoothly. Class 10 students appeared for the English exam and Class 12 students appeared for the Entrepreneurship examination respectively across multiple centers nationwide.

“The CBSE board exams for Classes 10 and 12 have started. Today, the Class 10 English and Class 12 Entrepreneurship exams were held. The Class 10 exam took place at 7,780 centers, with over 23.86 lakh students appearing, while the Class 12 exam was conducted at 995 centers with around 23,000 students. The exams were organized smoothly. I hope all students reached their exam centers with enthusiasm and were able to take them in a positive environment," said Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, CBSE.

CBSE mentioned that all necessary guidelines and security measures are in place to maintain the integrity of the examination process. Schools and exam centers have been briefed on strict protocols to facilitate a fair and seamless examination experience.

