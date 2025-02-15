Looking for internship opportunities in DRDO? Here's how you can land in one

Internship opportunities help students stand out from the rest for various reasons. For students looking forward to entering the job market and young professionals, internships enhance their career prospects. Soft skills such as communication, teamwork, problem-solving, and adaptability can be enhanced by taking up internship opportunities, making it easier for firms to recognise talented individuals.

Internships help students acquire practical knowledge rather than being dependent on theoretical knowledge in a real-world setting. Through hands-on experience, they can enhance their skills, explore more career options, build relationships through networking, and more.

Finding internship opportunities in government sectors like the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is not an easy task. Here's what you need to know about landing an internship with the DRDO.

Scheme of Internship of Students to DRDO Labs/Estts for Project Training

DRDO provides students an opportunity and exposure to the would-be Graduates/Post Graduates in Engineering/General Sciences to the Research and Development activities carried out by DRDO in state-of-the-art technology in the fields relevant to defence sector.

Highlights:

Interested individuals are provided internship training in the areas relevant to DRDO.

Candidates may be presented with the opportunity to be associated with ongoing projects, providing practical experience.

Provisions of Apprentices Act 1961 do not apply to this scheme.

Application process:

Students who are interested in the opportunity can apply through their respective institutes or colleges by corresponding with concerned laboratories or establishments that align with their academic disciplines. Internship Training will be permitted subject to vacancies at Labs and approval by the Lab Director, mentioned the official website.

Candidates need to understand that they will be permitted only to UNCLASSIFIED areas of DRDO Labs/Establishments and DRDO will in no way be obliged to offer employment to the students on completion of their training.

Duration:

The period of training generally is 4 weeks to 6 Months, depending upon the type of course. However, it will be at the discretion of the Lab Director.

For more information, visit the official website.

