IIT Kanpur's CDAP launches vision screening program for school children

IIT Kanpur's Cell for Differently Abled Persons (CDAP) launched a comprehensive vision screening initiative for school students. The program focuses on children aged 5-15 years and aims to bring together medical expertise & innovative technology to address early detection of vision problems. (HT file)

About the program:

The program focuses on children aged 5-15 years and aims to bring together medical expertise & innovative technology to address early detection of vision problems.

Also Read: Saudi educator known for charity and prisoner work wins $1 million Global Teacher Prize

The inaugural screening program, conducted at Kendriya Vidyalaya IIT Kanpur evaluated 108 students using mobile technology and professional medical expertise. The initiative was spearheaded by Dr Vineeth Kumar, in collaboration with Rajesh Sanal and Agniv Kumar, informed IIT Kanpur.

Also Read: Pariksha Pe Charcha: Is technology a friend or foe? Find balance between tech use & reality, says Technical Guruji

“This vision screening initiative represents a crucial step in our mission of inclusive education and holistic student welfare. By implementing proven mobile technology solutions alongside medical expertise, we're making vision screening more accessible and efficient. This program demonstrates how academic institutions can effectively collaborate with healthcare professionals to serve our community's needs,” said Prof Anubha Goel, CDAP Coordinator at IIT Kanpur.

Also Read: IIM Ahmedabad records 100% placement of PGP class, Boston Consulting Group top recruiter

The screening process utilized PEEK Acuity, a clinically validated mobile application that revolutionises vision testing through smartphone technology. The two-stage assessment included initial screening using the PEEK Acuity app, followed by comprehensive refraction tests conducted by optometrists from Rama Medical College, Kanpur, mentioned the press release.

Also Read: Auto driver's son is an IIT student but star hotel won't allow his rickshaw inside; Thyrocare founder shares sad reality