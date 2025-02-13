Menu Explore
IIT Kanpur's CDAP launches vision screening program for school children

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Feb 13, 2025 06:08 PM IST

The inaugural screening program, conducted at Kendriya Vidyalaya IIT Kanpur evaluated 108 students using mobile technology and professional medical expertise.

IIT Kanpur's Cell for Differently Abled Persons (CDAP) launched a comprehensive vision screening initiative for school students.

The program focuses on children aged 5-15 years and aims to bring together medical expertise & innovative technology to address early detection of vision problems. (HT file)
The program focuses on children aged 5-15 years and aims to bring together medical expertise & innovative technology to address early detection of vision problems.

About the program:

The program focuses on children aged 5-15 years and aims to bring together medical expertise & innovative technology to address early detection of vision problems.

The inaugural screening program, conducted at Kendriya Vidyalaya IIT Kanpur evaluated 108 students using mobile technology and professional medical expertise. The initiative was spearheaded by Dr Vineeth Kumar, in collaboration with Rajesh Sanal and Agniv Kumar, informed IIT Kanpur.

“This vision screening initiative represents a crucial step in our mission of inclusive education and holistic student welfare. By implementing proven mobile technology solutions alongside medical expertise, we're making vision screening more accessible and efficient. This program demonstrates how academic institutions can effectively collaborate with healthcare professionals to serve our community's needs,” said Prof Anubha Goel, CDAP Coordinator at IIT Kanpur.

The screening process utilized PEEK Acuity, a clinically validated mobile application that revolutionises vision testing through smartphone technology. The two-stage assessment included initial screening using the PEEK Acuity app, followed by comprehensive refraction tests conducted by optometrists from Rama Medical College, Kanpur, mentioned the press release.

