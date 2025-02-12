Top 3 Harvard online courses for managers and aspiring executives

Leading a team or performing one's duty as a manager/executive requires the individual to prove their leadership skills and hone their decision-making prowess. Harvard University has listed top courses that will help managers and aspiring executives to move their teams and careers forward.

Such individuals must be open to improving their skill set to the latest trends in the job market that will help them navigate the complex business environment.

Outsmarting Implicit Bias:

This course is designed for individuals and teams who would like to learn more about the science of implicit bias and strategies to counter the impact of bias in the workplace.

Implicit bias refers to judgments made without conscious awareness about a person. Developed and taught by Harvard Professor Mahzarin Banaji, this course begins with the premise that implicit bias is a feature of all human minds. The first step to recognising the impact of bias and making better decisions at work is a willingness to examine your own thoughts and behaviors with scientific curiosity, mentioned the official website.

The course is for 3 weeks and there are 2 sessions. Candidates who are interested in submitting their applications can apply before March 10, 2025, for the program that starts on March 19, 2025. For the second session, interested candidates can submit their applications by May 12, 2025, for the program that starts on May 21, 2025.

Certificate Price: $550

Remote Work Revolution for Everyone:

Through this course, candidates will learn to excel in the virtual work landscape. They will learn how to build trust, increase productivity, use digital tools intelligently, and remain fully aligned with your remote team, informed Harvard.

Participants will understand the key elements of remote work and use their knowledge to navigate the remote work environment through the course.

The session is self-paced with no prerequisites needed. The course is free but a fee of $149 USD needs to be paid for the certificate.

Data Science for Business:

According to Harvard, this course provides a hands-on approach for demystifying the data science ecosystem and making the participant a more conscientious consumer of information.

For interested participants, The course is for 4 weeks and two sessions are available -March 2025 and June 2025. Candidates need to submit their applications by March 3, 2025, and June 2, 2025, respectively for the March and June sessions.

Certificate Price: $1600

The first session starts on March 12, 2025, and the second session starts on June 11, 2025.

For more information, visit the official website.

