Securing funds to complete a PG course from University of Cambridge? This is how much it will cost you

Often, students keep their study abroad aspirations as dreams, considering the high expenses that they and their families would have to incur.

But with proper financial planning, students can realise their goal of studying in their dream colleges. With an idea of how much money is needed to fund their education, students can plan their education expenses properly.

With over 12k students enrolled in postgraduate courses, the University of Cambridge is one of the universities students aspire to study at.

Founded in 1209, Cambridge is the fourth-oldest university in the world. As of December 2024, Cambridge had more than 333,629 living alumni, with significant numbers in the UK, the USA, Germany, Canada, Australia, the People's Republic of China, France, Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, India, Switzerland and Italy, mentioned the official website.

How much does it cost to complete a PG course from the University of Cambridge?

Finances at Cambridge can be broken down into the following:

Tuition or Course Fees

The University Composition Fee (UCF) or the Tuition fee covers the cost of the teaching and supervision, and access to University and College facilities and support services of the student.

The value of the fee is dependent on the course undertaken by the candidate. The fee is collected by the college at the start of the term or just before, along with any College-related living costs (eg rent, food taken in College etc).

Check out the course fees of some key subjects:

Course Home Overseas PhD in Biochemistry £ 10,356 £ 39,336 Master of Business Administration £ 74,000 £ 74,000 PhD in Computer Science £ 10,356 £ 39,336 MPhil in Economics £ 26,658 £ 40,098 PhD in Management Studies £ 10,356 £ 39,336 View All Prev Next

Detailed course fees of subjects are mentioned here

Living Costs

Understanding how much it takes as living costs can give an idea for international students to prepare for funding purposes.

The expense category for living costs can include food, accommodation, personal items, social activities, study costs, and miscellaneous costs.

The following can be summarised as living costs as per the University of Cambridge.

Expense Category Estimated Monthly Cost Food £285 Accommodation £855 Personal items £160 Social activities £150 Study costs £30 Miscellaneous £105 Total £1,585 View All Prev Next

If the student also has dependents along with them, the university suggests that approximately 50% of the above estimate for an accompanying adult and 30% for each accompanying child should be allowed.

The figures above do not include travel costs, Visa costs, or health surcharges for international students. Students must budget for these costs separately.

For more information, visit the official website.

