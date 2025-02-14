SI-Global India announces Global University Fair 2025 in 10 cities

SI-Global announced its Global University Fair 2025, which is slated to be held in 10 Indian cities from February 14, 2025, to March 1, 2025. The education fair will commence in Coimbatore and conclude in Pune.(HT file)

The education fair will commence in Coimbatore and conclude in Pune. This fair aims to provide Indian students an opportunity to interact directly with university representatives and gain insights into global study opportunities, informed SI-Global.

About the Education Fair:

The Global Education Fair 2025, aims to help students make informed academic choices by offering firsthand information on admission processes, scholarships, visa requirements, and career prospects.

The event will feature over 120 institutions including the University College London, University of Bath, King's College London, University of Birmingham, Australian National University, Deakin University, Macquarie University, University of Canterbury, University of Waikato, Massey University, University College Dublin, Trinity College Dublin, Lakehead University, Brock University, University of Windsor, University of Guelph, Arizona State University, Stevens Institute of Technology, University of Dayton, Northeastern University, University of Massachusetts Boston and many more, mentioned the press release.

“This year’s SI-Global University Fair 2025 is special as we have expanded our global reach to bring Indian students’ information of and access to educational institutions from 7 different countries. Owing to the overwhelming response we receive from the student community every year. This year we have brought over 120 leading universities together for their benefit," said Lakshmi Iyer, Managing Director of SI-Global and SI-UK India.

Event Highlights:

Apart from university interactions, experts will be available to provide free profile evaluations, ensuring students receive personalised guidance to enhance their study abroad prospects. Attendees will also have access to detailed insights on tuition fees, eligibility criteria, and funding opportunities, informed SI-Global.

Schedule:

14th Feb Thursday | 11 - 4 pm | Coimbatore | Taj Coimbatore Hotel

15th Feb Friday | 11 - 4 pm | Chennai | Hyatt Regency Hotel

15th Feb Friday | 11 - 4 pm | Ahmedabad | ITC Narmada Hotel

16th Feb Saturday | 11 - 4 pm | Bangalore | Taj MG Road Hotel

18th Feb Monday | 11 - 4 pm | Hyderabad | Taj Krishna Hotel

18th Feb Monday | 11 - 4 pm | Kolkata Park Hotel

20th Feb Wednesday | 11 - 4 pm | Kochi | Vivanta Ernakulam Hotel

22nd Feb Friday | 11 - 4 pm | Delhi | Eros Hotel Nehru Place

27th Feb Wednesday | 11 - 4 pm | Mumbai | The St. Regis Hotel

1st Mar Saturday | 11 - 4 pm | Pune | Novotel Hotel

For more information, visit the official website.

