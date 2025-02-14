BIMTECH invites applications for PhD equivalent Fellow Programmes in Management

Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH) invites applications for the Ph. D. Equivalent Fellow Programmes in Management (FPM/EFPM) for the session 2025. The program is based on a structure that facilitates the empowerment of research-driven scholars for rewarding careers in academia, industry, or consultancy(HT file)

Approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Association of Indian Universities (AIU), Ministry of Education, Govt. of India, the program is based on a structure that facilitates the empowerment of research-driven scholars for rewarding careers in academia, industry, or consultancy, informed BIMTECH.

“Our institute is committed to building an environment that equips research enthusiasts with the skills required to make significant contributions in the management field. Hence, we seek candidates who demonstrate a good academic record, professional accomplishments, and a strong urge to contribute to the movement of knowledge creation and dissemination in the field of management. We encourage aspiring scholars to seize this opportunity to address the gaps in knowledge of management theory and practices," said Dr. Prabina Rajib, Director, BIMTECH.

Program details:

The FPM program will support the participants with a one-time research grant of up to Rs.1, 80, 000 for attending doctoral consortium and conference and others.

The 1st and 2nd-year FPM students will be offered a scholarship of ₹45,000 and ₹50,000 respectively while the 3rd and 4th-year FPM candidates will be given ₹55,000 scholarships each.

Additionally, FPM students with a valid UGC-NET JRF or CAT score of 90 percentile and above are eligible for higher scholarships, receiving ₹50,000 in the first year, ₹55,000 in the second year, and ₹60,000 in the third and fourth years, mentioned the press release.

Eligibility Criteria:

Interested candidates should possess:

A master’s degree or equivalent in Engineering and Technology, Management, Economics, Social Science, Commerce, or Humanities with at least 60% marks or equivalent grade point average, recognized by AICTE/AIU

A bachelor's degree after completing higher secondary schooling (10+2).

Candidates holding CA/CS/ICWA qualifications must have a minimum of 50% marks along with a B.Com degree.

Applicants with a five-year integrated master’s degree in Engineering and Technology, Management, Economics, Social Science, Commerce, or Humanities must have secured at least 60% marks.

Aspirants of EFPM must have a minimum of five years of managerial, executive, or teaching experience, with a maximum age limit of 50 years as of March 31, 2025. The maximum age limit for FPM candidates is 45 years as of March 31, 2025.

Last date details:

The last date to apply for this immersive fellow program is February 23, 2025.

For more information, visit the official website.

