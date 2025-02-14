CBSE urges students to priortise institutions that align with national education standards

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in an official notification urged students, parents and educators to prioritise institutions that align with national education standards. The board mentioned a recent report in a leading national newspaper that highlighted the success of a student in the JEE (Mains) examination, attributing his achievement to enrolment in a non-attending (dummy) school. (Representational image)

“ While the accomplishment of the student is commendable, it is imperative to address certain misleading implications in the report. It has been found out that the institution with which the student was enrolled namely SGN Public School, H-243, Kunwar Singh Nagar, Nangloi, Delhi-110041, was disaffiliated by the Board last year. The Board has conducted surprise inspection of the school by a two-member committee and it was established that the school was sponsoring non-attending students, besides multiple other violations of Board norms. This raises concerns about the legitimacy of school’s academic practices and underscores the need for students to pursue their education through recognized institutions that adhere to national educational standards,” responded the board regarding the news report.

CBSE also reminded the students and educators that the portrayal of non-attending schools as a superior alternative to regular schooling is not in line with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

“The policy advocates for a holistic, well-rounded education that fosters critical thinking, conceptual understanding, and real-world problem-solving—elements that are often compromised when students bypass regular schooling for exam-oriented coaching,” mentioned the board in the notice.

JEE Mains Session 1 Result was announced on February 11, 2025. A total of 14 candidates secured the 100 percentile this session.

