MP govt to award meritorious students of Class 12 board exams 2024 tomorrow, 25,000 to be given for laptops

With an objective to boost and encourage the hard work of students, Government of Madhya Pradesh will be awarding meritorious students of Class 12 who secured a rank in the merit list of government schools last year. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav said that students of the state who secured positions in the Class 12 examinations last year will be awarded with ₹ 25,000 for laptops. (Representative image/HT file)

All such students, will be awarded an amount of ₹25 thousand for a laptop on February21,2025.

Taking to X (formerly twitter), Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadhav said, “All students of the state who secured positions in the Class 12 examinations last year will be awarded with ₹25,000 for laptops. Dear students, hope you continue to excel and grow in life.”

Chief Minister Yadav also highlighted that the government is continuously working for the welfare of the students and youth so as to help them pursue higher education, thereby ensuring they meet their career goals and lead successful lives.

Check the post here:

It may be mentioned here that Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education had declared MP Board 12th Result 2024 on April 24, 2024. The students who topped the, examination last year include Jayant Yadav of Arts stream, Angshika Mishra of Science, and Mushkan Daagi of Commerce.

A total of 64.49 percent regular candidates and 22.46 percent of private students had passed the class 12 exam last year.

Meanwhile, in 2025, the Class 12 board examination will commence on February 25 and conclude on March 25, 2025. It will be held in a single shift, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. The MPBSE 12th board examination will begin with a Hindi paper and end with a Mathematics paper.