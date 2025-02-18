GSEB Hall Ticket 2025: Gujarat Board SSC, HSC admit card out at gseb.org, download link here

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSHSEB has released GSEB Hall Ticket 2025. The admit card has been released for Gujarat Board SSC and HSC examinations. The Gujarat Board Class 10 and Class 12 hall ticket download link is available on the official website of GSEB at gseb.org. GSEB Hall Ticket 2025: Gujarat Board SSC, HSC admit card out, download link here

The The Gujarat board SSC exams will begin on February 27 and end on March 10, 2025 and GSEB HSC examination will begin on February 27 and will end on March 13, 2024.

The GSEB Hall Ticket 2025 contains details about students' full name, photo, seat number, school number, center number/name, subjects/subject code taken, medium, date-time of the examination, zone number, name of the examination venue, block number etc. The admit card (hole ticket) will be distributed to the candidates immediately only after verifying whether all the information is correct as per the school records.

GSEB Hall Ticket 2025: How to download

To download the GSEB Class 10, 12 admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

2. Click on GSEB Hall Ticket 2025 for SSC or HSC examination link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where you need to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and the admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

After the admit card is downloaded, print the admit card, paste the photograph in the prescribed place. The examinee should sign the admit card, followed by signature of the examinee's class teacher and the Principal's signature-stamp (half signature and stamp should be on the photo). The admit card should be handed over to the examinee after it. For more related details candidates can check the official website of GSEB.