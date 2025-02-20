Menu Explore
University of Sheffield invites applications for MSc Autonomous and Intelligent Systems course

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Feb 20, 2025 01:24 PM IST

Through the course, students will learn about control systems, machine learning, and multisensor data modelling.

The University of Sheffield, UK is inviting applications from interested candidates for its MSc Autonomous and Intelligent Systems course starting in September 2025.

The course covers all major aspects of control and systems engineering with an emphasis on system autonomy and intelligence.(Handout)
The course covers all major aspects of control and systems engineering with an emphasis on system autonomy and intelligence.(Handout)

About the course:

Through the course, students will learn about control systems, machine learning, and multisensor data modelling. The course covers all major aspects of control and systems engineering with an emphasis on system autonomy and intelligence, informed the Univeristy.

Course details:

Students will get hands-on experience working with various types of data, hardware and software and will have the opportunity to build a system from scratch using the specialist labs. Students will be able to take optional modules, including a choice to work with companies on real opportunities and problems experienced by industry. Students will also work on a research-level dissertation project of their own where they will be able to pick an area they are passionate about and develop a solution to a real-world problem in the area, mentioned the press release.

Eligibility Criteria:

  • Minimum 2:1 undergraduate honours degree in a relevant subject with relevant modules.
  • Degrees in the following subject areas are accepted: Engineering, Mathematics and Physics.
  • Overall IELTS score of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component, or equivalent.

Fee Details:

Overseas (2025 annual fee) is £31,190

Scholarship Details:

The University of Sheffield offers 75 International Postgraduate Taught Merit Scholarships for the 2025 entry.

Each scholarship is a competitive award worth £10,000 towards the original tuition fee for a postgraduate taught programme starting in September 2025.

The scholarships are available to all new international students who meet the eligibility criteria. The deadline for scholarship applications is 1 pm (UK time) on May 12, 2025.

For further information on the course visit the official website.

Follow Us On