From AI to Health Tech: IIT Madras introduces two new B.Tech Programs for 2025 admissions, check details, career options

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has announced the launch of two new undergraduate engineering programs starting from the academic year 2025-26. The two B. Tech courses will be offered by the Department of Applied Mechanics and Biomedical Engineering. The two new courses announced by IIT Madras are: B.Tech. in Computational Engineering and Mechanics (CEM) and B.Tech. in Instrumentation and Biomedical Engineering (iBME). (Handout image)

These programs aim to prepare students for the evolving demands of modern industry and healthcare through an interdisciplinary, systems-based approach.

These courses are: 1) B.Tech. in Computational Engineering and Mechanics (CEM) — Course Code: 412U, and 2) B.Tech. in Instrumentation and Biomedical Engineering (iBME) — Course Code: 412V

Students who have cleared the JEE Advanced can apply for these programs. Each program will admit 40 students through the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling process.

As per a press statement issued by IIT Madras, students enrolled in these programs will have the opportunity to upgrade to a five-year Dual Degree (B.Tech. + M.Tech.) through the Interdisciplinary Dual Degree (IDDD) option.

Speaking about these programs, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “As technology witnesses rapid changes, it is extremely important for Higher Educational Institutions to introduce new programs to bridge the academia-industry gap. These two new state-of-the-art B.Tech programs shall address all novel concepts relevant to industry 5.0, Health Technology and Advanced Manufacturing areas.”

Here’s a brief overview of the new programs

B.Tech. in Computational Engineering and Mechanics (CEM):

This program focuses on the convergence of physical systems with computational intelligence, offering a blend of classical mechanics and modern computational tools.

Key features include:

Training in solid and fluid mechanics, material science, dynamics, and core electrical engineering

Integration of AI, machine learning, data science, and high-performance computing

Career pathways in aerospace, robotics, automotive, digital twin design, smart infrastructure, and sustainable energy systems

B.Tech. in Instrumentation and Biomedical Engineering (iBME)

Designed to meet the growing demand in the medical device sector, this program combines biomedical engineering with instrumentation and electrical engineering. Its unique curriculum includes:

Emphasis on IoT, AI, and web-enabled medical technologies

Training for designing ethically sound, clinically compliant devices

Career prospects in medical device development, rehabilitation technologies, AI-powered healthcare systems, diagnostics, and therapeutics

“These programs will prepare graduates for leadership roles in solving complex real-world challenges, both in academia and industry,” said Prof. Sayan Gupta, Head of the Department of Applied Mechanics and Biomedical Engineering. “With a future-focused curriculum, these programs will empower the next generation of innovators and problem-solvers,” Gupta added.