CLAT Counselling 2025: Registration begins at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, first allotment list on May 26

Consortium of NLUs has started the registration process for CLAT Counselling 2025. The registration process will conclude on May 21, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling process can find the direct link through the official website of Consortium of NLUs at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. CLAT Counselling 2025: Registration begins, first allotment list on May 26 (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As per the official brochure, the first allotment list will be displayed on May 26, 2025. The payment of confirmation fee to Consortium for Freeze and Float options and Admission by NLUs for the First Allotment List can be done from May 26 to May 30, 2025.

CLAT Counselling 2025: How to check

To register online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Consortium of NLUs at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

2. Click on CLAT Counselling 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register online.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates should provide a minimum of 15 preferences. Candidates will be considered for only those NLUs for which they have provided the preference.

The counselling registration fee is ₹30000/- for general category and ₹20000/- for ST/ SC/ OBC/ BC/ EWS/ PWD categories. The payment should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Consortium of NLUs.