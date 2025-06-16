Study Abroad: What the University of Birmingham Dubai programs offer for future urban planners

Currently, more than half of the world’s population lives in urban areas and urban migration is only set to grow. This will put immense pressure on physical and social infrastructure which can only be eased with sustainable urban planning. Consequently, urban planners will be needed to help plan and manage the growth of cities and regions in a way that is sustainable, liveable, and equitable. This, in turn, has spiked an interest in sustainable urban design and planning programs in universities across the world. At the University of Birmingham Dubai, students can explore various undergraduate and postgraduate courses that integrate the principles of sustainability, development, environmental impact, and urban systems.(Official Website)

The University of Birmingham Dubai (UoB D) offers undergraduate and postgraduate courses in sustainable urban planning and design. Here, students have access to a globally respected British education, new and future ready courses, multicultural classrooms, and access to a robust job market. As one of the fastest-growing cities globally, Dubai offers a live urban laboratory where students can directly engage with cutting-edge urban transformations. The city integrates some of the smartest technologies in city design, management and governance, from AI-driven mobility systems to advanced digital twins and real-time urban data platforms.

In an exclusive interview, Dr Mohammad Radfar, Associate Professor of Sustainable Urban Design and Planning, University of Birmingham-Dubai talks of the undergraduate and postgraduate programs offered by UoB D, scholarships, and how future planners can adapt global solutions to a local/regional context.

With India’s Smart Cities Mission gaining ground, is there an uptick in urban design careers?

Launched in 2015, the Smart Cities Mission aimed to transform 100 cities into sustainable and citizen-friendly urban centres. This initiative has led to a surge in demand for professionals skilled in urban design, planning, and architecture. Architects and urban designers are now integral to projects focusing on smart infrastructure, green buildings, and sustainable urban development. The mission has opened up various roles for urban design professionals, including Sustainable Urban Designers and Planners, Urban Analytics and AI experts as well as Smart Infrastructure specialists.

What are the Sustainable Urban Design and Planning programs offered by UoB Dubai?

Undergraduate Courses:

BSc Sustainability

Postgraduate Courses:

Urban Planning MSc

Sustainable Urban Design MSc

Urban Analytics and AI for Planners MSc

The curriculum typically includes modules on sustainable infrastructure, environmental impact and assessment, climate resilience, urban design system, smart technology, sustainable practices and measures, policy framework, and energy efficiency, data analytics, GIS, machine learning and AI as well as application of AI in urban data analysis. Many courses are interdisciplinary, combining engineering, environmental science, and planning, and offer practical learning through live projects, industry engagement, and research-driven teaching.

What are the basic eligibility criteria to enrol in this course?

The basic eligibility for Undergraduate courses requires students to have a minimum of 75–85% in Class XII (CBSE/ICSE or State Boards), depending on the subject and course. Also, subjects should typically include Mathematics and Physics for engineering-related courses. And an overall IELTS score of 6.0. For Postgraduate courses, students require a UK equivalent of a 2:1 or 2:2 honours degree, with 55–60% or above from a recognised university (depending on the program) in a relevant discipline such as Engineering, Architecture, Environmental Science, Geography, Urban Planning, etc. And an overall IELTS score of 6.5.

How much does the program cost?

The average cost for the UG program would be AED 130,359 (roughly USD 35,491) per year; for PG program, it is AED 145,847 (roughly USD 39,708) per year.

Are there scholarships that Indian students can avail?

· 125 Scholarships for International Students: The University will offer exclusive, invitation-only scholarships to 125 meritorious international students starting in September 2025. Each scholarship provides up to 50% funding for students pursuing degrees in engineering, health, business, education, computer science, law, and life sciences.

· 40% Scholarship for Indian Students: Available to all students who receive an offer to study at the University of Birmingham Dubai, the scholarship value will be determined based on predicted grades or upon meeting the offer conditions.

What are the advantages of studying sustainable design in UoB Dubai?

With access to world-leading academics and a globally recognised British education positions UoB Dubai’s programs among the most professionally and academically robust in the region. Students benefit not only from theoretical foundations but also from practical exposure to live projects, industry collaborations, and regional policy innovations, making these programs particularly suited to those aiming for impactful careers as urban designers, planners and urban scientists.

How can one leverage AI and digital communication to enhance urban living?

AI and digital communication offer a lot of advantages to make urban living efficient but one must not ignore the cost to the environment while including AI and Digital communication while planning a city.

AI could be used to create better traffic signals and thus traffic flow, better public transport scheduling, predict infrastructure maintenance needs ensuring infrastructure longevity, use data to predict urban growth scenarios to future proof development. Lastly, AI can be used to optimise energy-efficient building while monitoring environmental risks and mitigating them on time.

Digital communication can be used for citizen participation, and governance, such as testing policy before mass implementation, civic alerts and other services.