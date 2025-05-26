UK’s University of Liverpool is coming to Bengaluru: VC Tim Jones shares what’s ahead for Indian students

In a landmark development for India’s higher education sector, the University of Liverpool has received formal approval from the University Grants Commission (UGC) to open the country’s first foreign university campus in Bengaluru. The announcement was made at an event attended by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday, 26 May. Speaking to HT Digital, Vice-Chancellor Professor Tim Jones shares the vision behind the initiative, what Indian students can expect, and how the new campus fits into the university’s global expansion plans.(Handout)

Part of the UK’s prestigious Russell Group, the University of Liverpool will welcome its first batch of undergraduate and postgraduate students in August 2026. Speaking to HT Digital at the launch event, Vice-Chancellor Professor Tim Jones shared the vision behind the initiative, what Indian students can expect, and how the new campus fits into the university’s global expansion plans.

What motivated the University of Liverpool to establish a partnership with India, particularly in Bengaluru?

We are a global university, and forming international partnerships is integral to our DNA and strategy. We've had an overseas campus in China—XJTLU—for nearly 20 years, which now serves 27,000 students. So, we have a proven track record of launching and sustaining successful international campuses.

In India, we've been deepening collaborations, especially in research, with several institutions over the years. The University of Liverpool is also one of the largest recruiters of Indian students among Russell Group universities, with around 1,000 postgraduates enrolling annually.

With recent policy changes enabling international universities to establish campuses in India, we saw an ideal opportunity to strengthen our footprint. Bengaluru was a natural choice due to our existing partnerships and the city’s dynamic ecosystem.

How does this initiative align with your Vision 2031 strategy?

Vision 2031 marks our 150th anniversary, and our ambition is to become a Top 100 global university by then. International partnerships—whether in research, education, or academic collaborations—are key pillars of that strategy.

India, with its vibrant economy and demographic advantage, offers immense potential. Our increased engagement here supports our globalisation goals and opens real opportunities for impactful collaborations.

How will the new campus contribute to the region’s development?

Bengaluru stood out because many of our existing collaborations are based here, such as with IISc, NIMHANS, and companies like Unilever. It's a tech-driven city with a large, young population seeking quality education.

We have strong strengths in science, engineering, life sciences, and medicine—disciplines that align well with the city’s needs. By working with local industries, we aim to equip students with relevant skills, support job placements, and contribute to solving real-world challenges through research.

Academic Offerings and Structure

Could you elaborate on the nature and scope of the Letter of Intent?

The Letter of Intent lays the groundwork for our Bengaluru campus, which will open in August 2026 and begin teaching in September. We aim to grow the campus to 10,000 students within 10 years.

Initial programmes will include computer science, data and AI, business management, accounting and finance, biomedical sciences, and game design. These will mirror what we offer in Liverpool but be tailored to local industry demands.

Will the curriculum be identical to that in Liverpool?

Yes, the curriculum will maintain the same academic standards, with contextualisation to suit the Indian and regional ecosystem.

What about faculty—will they be from Liverpool or recruited locally?

It will be a hybrid model. A few faculty members will come from Liverpool, but the majority will be recruited locally. All faculty will meet our high academic standards.

Will local faculty receive training to match Liverpool’s teaching standards?

Absolutely. Just as we do in Liverpool, we’ll implement a comprehensive training programme. A Provost will lead the Bengaluru campus and oversee faculty recruitment, training, and quality assurance.

Will there be dual-degree options or student exchange opportunities?

Yes. We intend to offer flexible pathways, including opportunities for students to spend part of their course at our Liverpool campus. This has worked well at our China campus, and we aim to replicate it here.

So, student transfers between campuses will be possible?

Yes, student mobility is a key part of our global education model.

Will the Bengaluru campus welcome international students too?

While most students are expected to be from India, we envision this as a global campus. Diversity is important to us, and we aim to attract students from different parts of the world.

How do you plan to support a diverse student body?

We have experience doing this globally—whether in Liverpool or in China. The Provost will also be responsible for fostering an inclusive and welcoming environment for all students.

Opportunities for Indian Students

What advantages will Indian students gain by enrolling at the Bengaluru campus?

They’ll access a world-class, research-intensive education at a more affordable cost. The degree will be identical to what students receive in Liverpool, and we’ll offer strong industry linkages, internships, and research opportunities.

Will students in Bengaluru be connected to Liverpool’s research ecosystem?

Yes. The two campuses will be deeply integrated. Faculty and researchers will collaborate across locations, and Bengaluru will become a hub for joint research activities.

Will there be a difference in fee structures between the two campuses?

Yes, fees in Bengaluru will reflect local economic conditions. The full fee structure will be announced soon.

Are there plans to collaborate with Indian research institutions?

Definitely. We’re already working with IISc, NIMHANS, AIIMS, and companies like Unilever. We’ll continue expanding these collaborations across disciplines.

What internship and placement opportunities will be available?

Employability is a top priority. We’ll leverage our Liverpool experience to offer internships, placements, and industry exposure. We’ve signed MoUs with several organisations and will build a strong support system for student careers.

Looking Ahead: Facilities, Growth and Scholarships

What is your five-year vision for the campus?

We expect to have 5,000 students by 2030, expanding to 10,000 by 2036. We’ll offer a wide range of programmes, collaborate closely with industry and academia, and create a globally connected, thriving education and research environment in Bengaluru.

What facilities can students expect at the campus?

The campus will feature modern academic buildings, research centres, student residences, and essential amenities. It will have the look, feel, and academic rigour of our Liverpool campus. More details will be shared soon.

Will scholarships be available, especially considering affordability concerns in India?

Yes, we plan to offer scholarships. Specifics will be announced well before admissions open so students can plan ahead.