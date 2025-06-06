Study abroad: University of Strathclyde opens applications for MSc Artificial Intelligence & Applications course

The University of Strathclyde ,Glasgow is accepting applications for its MSc Artificial Intelligence & Applications course that begins in September 2025. Applications are open for MSc Artificial Intelligence & Applications course at University of Strathclyde.

The course delves into modern artificial intelligence, with a focus on intelligent agents and machine learning. It has been designed specifically for graduates without a computing science background.

As per a statement issued by the University, the course is based on the Office for Artificial Intelligence’s National AI Strategy recommendations for AI Masters courses.

Through the course, students will learn how to place core AI-techniques within a business context so as to show their value, the statement added.

Moreover, students will gain transferable skills to prepare them for a professional career in AI and its applications that cover all aspects of society both within the tech sector, as well as outside, including education ,engineering, health ,finance ,government, manufacturing, retail and transport.

The Artificial Intelligence & Applications Masters programme aims to equip students for the job market, and enable them to do the following at the end of the course:

Understand how AI algorithms, technologies and methodologies are designed, developed, optimised and applied at scale to meet business objectives Select the appropriate statistical methods for sampling, distribution, assessment, bias and error etc.

Besides, as a student within the Department of Computer & Information Sciences, students will also be allowed to develop their profile as a computing professional and to network with a range of employers including JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley , Google, Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, and Logica.

The modules of the course is a combination of lectures, practical computer laboratory work, and tutorials.

Eligibility needed

Applicants should have a minimum second-class (2:2) honours degree or overseas equivalent.

They should also have a minimum score of IELTS 6.0 (with no component below 5.5) in English language.

Application fee:

For the 2025/26 session, applicants will have to pay £28,700.

Scholarship details:

The University offers Glasgow 850 International Masters Scholarships of £5,000 which is available for the September 2025 intake. This scholarship will be awarded automatically and no application is necessary.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.