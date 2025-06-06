Study Abroad: What students aspiring to become entrepreneurs must know about Strathclyde Inspire

Founded in 1796 as 'A Place of Useful Learning', the University of Strathclyde is an international technological University with around 30,000 students from more than 140 nations. A highly ranked university, with 12 UK top 10 subjects in the Complete University Guide 2024, and in the Guardian University Guide, Strathclyde remains in joint 16th position overall in the UK for the second year in a row. Fiona Ireland, Head of Entrepreneurship Strategy, University of Strathclyde, Glasgow(Handout image)

The University of Strathclyde has the highest intake of Indian students in Scotland. Currently, there are more than 9,800 Indian alumni with the earliest having graduated in 1953. The University has also collaborated with IIM-Calcutta, IIT-Bombay, IIT-Delhi, and IIT-Madras, to name a few. To find out more about applying to study at Strathclyde from India, click here. Of late, there has been a global rise in entrepreneurship and 87% of universities worldwide are now offering at least one course in entrepreneurship, up from 73% in 2020. Strathclyde is home to the Hunter Centre for Entrepreneurship, Strategy and Innovation, one of the largest university-based centres of entrepreneurship in the UK. The University has a range of degree programmes that explore entrepreneurship from undergraduate to PhD level.

In an exclusive interview, Fiona Ireland, Head of Entrepreneurship Strategy, University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, talks about Strathclyde Inspire program.

What is the Strathclyde Inspire program all about?

Launched in 2020, Strathclyde Inspire is our university-wide entrepreneurship strategy – the first of its kind in Scotland. Strathclyde Inspire delivers sector-leading ‘Entrepreneurship for All’, offering curricular and extra-curricular opportunities to develop entrepreneurial mindsets across all disciplines. Staff across the University collaborate to deliver inclusive support for entrepreneurial people and ventures at every stage of the journey, both within and beyond the University.

Is it an undergraduate program program?

No. Strathclyde Inspire is the University of Strathclyde’s entrepreneurship strategy – students do not have to choose a degree program in entrepreneurship to be able to access entrepreneurial learning and start-up support.

Who is eligible?

All University of Strathclyde students are eligible to apply for start-up support, or to engage with one of our entrepreneurial mindset education opportunities. These opportunities range from a credit-bearing elective module that can form part of their degree, to a suite of extracurricular activities including the Exploring Entrepreneurship Challenge and Exploring Entrepreneurship Internships.

Eligibility and course fees/duration for students who wish to study one of our entrepreneurship degree programs vary. For more information, click here. For details about postgraduate programs, click here.

How does the Start- up team help budding entrepreneurs?

Our Start-Up team provides students with bespoke advisory support, signposting to ecosystem partners and expert advice relating to business planning, pitch development, grant applications and competition entries. In the last five years, we have supported the creation of 90 student and graduate start-ups.

Student and alumni start-ups can apply for early-stage grant funding of £500-£1,000, co-working space in our Entrepreneurship Hub and Summer Founder Fellowships that provide a business development grant of £3,000 plus a living wage of £4,500 that allow students to focus on building their business during the University’s 3-month summer break.

What is the investor-ready Accelerator program?

Students and alumni who are further along in their entrepreneurship journey can apply for our investor-ready Accelerator. This offers them a £5,000 grant, investor readiness training, mentorship, co-working space, access to a peer network and an opportunity to present their pitch at our showcase event Inspire100, where £18,500 prize funding is available.

What about Entrepreneurship internships? How can students avail the opportunities?

Our Exploring Entrepreneurship Internships launched via the University’s Careers and Employability Service in 2022/23. A total of 15 students benefitted from both full-time and part-time internships between March and August 2023. Opportunities ranged across areas from digital media and marketing to cloud development and aero-mechanical engineering. Five of the interns were placed with Inspire-supported start-ups/spinouts.

In 2023/24, a total of 21 students took part in internships from 6- to 12-weeks in duration with a range of SMEs and organisations, improving their employability while learning valuable entrepreneurial mindset skills. Opportunities ranged across areas from operation management and product engineering to festival co-ordination and sales intelligence.

Four of the internships were placed with Inspire-supported start-ups and spinouts, including one in supply chain technology spin-out Nat Quest, two in EV battery start-up 4SB Mobility, one in manufacturing tech start-up Airspection, and one in sustainability start up, Nudge.

Students access the internships by applying for them through the University’s Career Service.

Does the University have partnerships with industry heads/investors to incubate ideas?

Yes. The University connects students with relevant investors through its network and operates two investment funds. The Strathclyde Inspire Entrepreneurs Fund supports early-stage University-linked ventures – founded by students, staff or alumni - with investments up to £100,000, in partnership with external lead investors. Support may be offered as equity, convertible loans, or advanced subscriptions. The fund is supported by alumni donations. The Inspire Investment Fund typically invests £100,000-£400,000 in companies linked to the University, alongside established lead investors. Decisions are made by the Enterprise and Investment Committee. Over the past six years, the University has made 57 investments totalling over £6 million.